The No. 6 Baylor Bears and the No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs will meet in a rematch of the 2021 national title game when they square off on Friday night. Baylor's 86-70 win in that game is the Bears' lone win over Gonzaga in the six all-time meetings. They are coming off a 96-70 loss to Marquette, while Gonzaga picked up an 88-84 win against Xavier on Sunday.

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Baylor vs. Gonzaga odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 162.5.

Baylor vs. Gonzaga spread: Gonzaga -2.5

Baylor vs. Gonzaga over/under: 161.5 points

Baylor vs. Gonzaga money line: Baylor +125, Gonzaga -145

Why Baylor can cover

Baylor is coming off a rough outing at Marquette earlier this week, but it also picked up a win against then-No. 8 UCLA two weeks ago. The Bears are led by a pair of veteran guards in LJ Cryer and Adam Flagler, who are combining to average 35 points per game. Keyonte George is also scoring in double figures, averaging 14.4 points per contest.

Gonzaga has already suffered a pair of blowout losses, losing to Texas by 19 points and to Purdue by 18 points. Baylor big man Flo Thamba, who is averaging 4.3 points and 4.9 rebounds, was a starter during the 2021 title game against Gonzaga. The Bears have covered the spread in five straight games against West Coast Conference teams, while the Bulldogs have only covered once in their last five games this season.

Why Gonzaga can cover

Baylor has not proven that it can consistently beat high-level teams so far this season, losing to Virginia and getting blown out by Marquette. The Bears committed 20 turnovers in the loss to Marquette, with 16 of them coming in the first half. They trailed 51-25 at halftime and never got within 20 points in the second half.

Gonzaga bounced back from a loss to Purdue with an 88-84 win over Xavier in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. Julian Strawther scored a career-high 23 points in that game, and he now ranks second on the team in scoring. Veteran big man Drew Timme is averaging a team-high 20.0 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, shooting a red-hot 62.1% from the floor.

