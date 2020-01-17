Gonzaga vs. Brigham Young: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Brigham Young @ Gonzaga

Current Records: Brigham Young 14-5; Gonzaga 19-1

What to Know

The #1 Gonzaga Bulldogs are 8-2 against the Brigham Young Cougars since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Zags have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome BYU at 10 p.m. ET at McCarthey Athletic Center. Both squads have been dominant on the court lately, so this should be a fun matchup that could go either way.

The Bulldogs were fully in charge on Thursday, breezing past the Santa Clara Broncos 104-54. That 50-point margin sets a new personal best for Zags on the season.

Meanwhile, BYU was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They blew past the San Diego Toreros 93-70 on Thursday. BYU got double-digit scores from six players: F Kolby Lee (21), G TJ Haws (19), G Jake Toolson (14), F Dalton Nixon (12), G Alex Barcello (11), and G Connor Harding (11).

The Bulldogs are now 19-1 while the Cougars sit at 14-5. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bulldogs come into the contest boasting the most points per game in college basketball at 88.7. The Cougars have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with 49.30% field goal percentage, good for sixth best in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Gonzaga have won eight out of their last ten games against Brigham Young.