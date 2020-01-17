Gonzaga vs. Brigham Young: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Gonzaga vs. Brigham Young basketball game
Who's Playing
Brigham Young @ Gonzaga
Current Records: Brigham Young 14-5; Gonzaga 19-1
What to Know
The #1 Gonzaga Bulldogs are 8-2 against the Brigham Young Cougars since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Zags have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome BYU at 10 p.m. ET at McCarthey Athletic Center. Both squads have been dominant on the court lately, so this should be a fun matchup that could go either way.
The Bulldogs were fully in charge on Thursday, breezing past the Santa Clara Broncos 104-54. That 50-point margin sets a new personal best for Zags on the season.
Meanwhile, BYU was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They blew past the San Diego Toreros 93-70 on Thursday. BYU got double-digit scores from six players: F Kolby Lee (21), G TJ Haws (19), G Jake Toolson (14), F Dalton Nixon (12), G Alex Barcello (11), and G Connor Harding (11).
The Bulldogs are now 19-1 while the Cougars sit at 14-5. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bulldogs come into the contest boasting the most points per game in college basketball at 88.7. The Cougars have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with 49.30% field goal percentage, good for sixth best in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Gonzaga have won eight out of their last ten games against Brigham Young.
- Feb 23, 2019 - Gonzaga 102 vs. Brigham Young 68
- Jan 31, 2019 - Gonzaga 93 vs. Brigham Young 63
- Mar 06, 2018 - Gonzaga 74 vs. Brigham Young 54
- Feb 24, 2018 - Gonzaga 79 vs. Brigham Young 65
- Feb 03, 2018 - Gonzaga 68 vs. Brigham Young 60
- Feb 25, 2017 - Brigham Young 79 vs. Gonzaga 71
- Feb 02, 2017 - Gonzaga 85 vs. Brigham Young 75
- Mar 07, 2016 - Gonzaga 88 vs. Brigham Young 84
- Feb 27, 2016 - Gonzaga 71 vs. Brigham Young 68
- Jan 14, 2016 - Brigham Young 69 vs. Gonzaga 68
