Gonzaga vs. Brigham Young: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Brigham Young @ Gonzaga

Current Records: Brigham Young 14-5; Gonzaga 19-1

The #1 Gonzaga Bulldogs are 8-2 against the Brigham Young Cougars since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Zags have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome BYU at 10 p.m. ET at McCarthey Athletic Center. Since neither squad is a stranger to landslide victories this season, you'd better bet it will be hard-fought showdown.

Everything came up roses for the Bulldogs against the Santa Clara Broncos on Thursday as the squad secured a 104-54 win. That looming 50-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Zags yet.

Meanwhile, BYU was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They blew past the San Diego Toreros 93-70 on Thursday. Six players on BYU scored in the double digits: F Kolby Lee (21), G TJ Haws (19), G Jake Toolson (14), F Dalton Nixon (12), G Alex Barcello (11), and G Connor Harding (11).

The Bulldogs are now 19-1 while the Cougars sit at 14-5. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulldogs come into the contest boasting the most points per game in college basketball at 88.7. The Cougars have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with 49.30% field goal percentage, good for sixth best in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

The Bulldogs are a big 13-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 154

Gonzaga have won eight out of their last ten games against Brigham Young.