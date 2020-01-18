Gonzaga vs. BYU odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 18 predictions from proven computer model

The top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs will take on the BYU Cougars at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs are 19-1 overall and 11-0 at home, while BYU is 14-5 overall and 1-3 on the road. The Bulldogs are favored by 13 points in the latest Gonzaga vs. BYU odds, while the over-under is set at 154. Before entering any BYU vs. Gonzaga picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the projection model at SportsLine.

The Bulldogs took their contest on Thursday with ease in a104-54 win over Santa Clara. That 50-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Zags yet. That blowout marked the 11th straight victory for the Zags. They're 11-9 against the spread overall and have now covered in three straight games after opening conference play 0-2 against the spread.

Meanwhile, BYU made easy work of San Diego on Thursday and carried off a 93-70 victory. Six players on BYU scored in the double digits: Kolby Lee (21), TJ Haws (19), Jake Toolson (14), Dalton Nixon (12), Alex Barcello (11) and Connor Harding (11).

The Cougars are rolling against the spread right now with four straight covers and eight in their last nine. On the season, they're 12-6 against the number and 6-3 ATS on the road.

A couple stats to consider in this matchup: The Bulldogs enter the matchup with 88.7 points per game on average, which is the best in college basketball. The Cougars have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank sixth in college basketball when it comes to field-goal percentage at 49.3 on the season.

