Gonzaga vs. BYU odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 22 predictions from proven model

The No. 23 BYU Cougars and the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs are set to square off in a West Coast Conference matchup at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at the Marriott Center. BYU is 22-7 overall and 13-1 at home, while the Bulldogs are 27-1 overall and 10-0 on the road. The Bulldogs are favored by 4.5 points in the latest BYU vs. Gonzaga odds, with the over-under set at 158.5.

BYU vs. Gonzaga spread: BYU +4.5

BYU vs. Gonzaga over-under: 158 points

BYU vs. Gonzaga money line: BYU +154, Gonzaga -188

What you need to know about BYU

BYU was able to grind out a solid victory over the Santa Clara Broncos on Thursday, winning 85-75. BYU can attribute much of its success to guard TJ Haws, who had 28 points and nine assists. That was the seventh consecutive victory for the Cougars, a team that ranks 17th nationally in points per game at 80.2. Forward Yoeli Childs leads the team with 20.8 points per game, while guard Jake Toolson chips in 15.4 points per contest. Haws paces the team in assists at 5.5 per game.

The Cougars are 17-11 against the spread, but have failed to cover in their last two outings.

What you need to know about Gonzaga

Gonzaga, meanwhile, strolled past San Francisco with points to spare on Thursday, taking the matchup 71-54. Four players on the Bulldogs scored in the double digits: forward Killian Tillie (22), forward Filip Petrusev (16), guard Ryan Woolridge (12), and forward Corey Kispert (11).

A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: BYU enters the game with a 50.1 field goal percentage, good for third best in college basketball. Gonzaga has displayed some offensive firepower of its own as the Bulldogs come into the contest boasting the most points per game in college basketball at 87.9.

