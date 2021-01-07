A West Coast Conference battle is on tap between the Brigham Young Cougars and the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs are 10-0 overall and 5-0 at home, while BYU is 9-2 overall and 2-0 on the road. Gonzaga has dominated the series of late, winning eight of the last 10 head-to-head matchups with BYU.

Gonzaga vs. BYU spread: Gonzaga -17

Gonzaga vs. BYU over-under: 162.5 points

What you need to know about Gonzaga

Gonzaga took its contest against the San Francisco Dons on Saturday by a conclusive 85-62 score. Four players on Gonzaga scored in the double digits: Forward Corey Kispert (26), guard Joel Ayayi (18), guard Andrew Nembhard (14) and forward Drew Timme (10).

The Bulldogs average 95.1 points per game to lead the nation and their incredible overall depth helps make them one of the most efficient offenses in recent memory. Kispert leads the team in scoring (21.3 ppg) and Drew Timme (18.4), Joel Ayayi (12.2) Jalen Suggs (13.9) and Andrew Nembhard (9.8) have all helped carry the load offensively.

What you need to know about BYU

Meanwhile, BYU beat the Weber State Wildcats 87-79 two weeks ago. BYU got its win thanks in large part to several key players, and it was guard Alex Barcello out in front picking up 12 points and five assists. Barcello is averaging 16.9 points, 4.8 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game this season and the Arizona transfer is shooting a staggering 63.0 percent from the 3-point line.

The Cougars share the basketball willingly, averaging 18.5 assists per game so far this season to rank 17th nationally in that category. Purdue transfer Matt Haarms will also play a huge role in the middle of the BYU defense. The 7-foot-3 center is averaging 2.0 blocks per game and his presence at the rim will be critical in keeping Gonzaga out of rhythm offensively.

