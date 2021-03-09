After having its six-year streak snapped by Saint Mary's in 2019, Gonzaga exacted revenge and reclaimed the West Coast Conference championship last season. The Bulldogs have captured the crown a league-high 18 times overall and 17 over the last 22 years. Top-seeded Gonzaga attempts to continue its dominance when it takes on the second-seeded BYU Cougars in the 2021 WCC Championship Game on Tuesday. The Bulldogs (25-0, 15-0) advanced to the final by trouncing Saint Mary's, while the Cougars (20-5, 10-3) earned the spot by knocking off Pepperdine in overtime.

Tip-off from Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are 14-point favorites in the latest Gonzaga vs. BYU odds at William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 155.5. Before making any BYU vs. Gonzaga picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Gonzaga vs. BYU spread: Bulldogs -14

Gonzaga vs. BYU over-under: 155.5 points

Gonzaga vs. BYU money line: Bulldogs -1100, Cougars +700

GON: The Bulldogs are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven neutral-site games

BYU: The Cougars are 4-0-2 ATS in their last six contests as underdogs

Why Gonzaga can cover



The Bulldogs are riding a school record-tying 29-game winning streak that dates back to last season, with each of the last 22 victories coming by double digits. They owned an 18-point lead at halftime against Saint Mary's on Monday and went on to win by 23 as they advanced to the WCC title game for the 24th straight year. All five starters scored in double digits, with sophomore forward Drew Timme leading the way with 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting.

Corey Kispert missed all five of his 3-point attempts against the Gaels but has hit 44.7 percent of his 152 tries from long range this season. The senior forward has connected from beyond the arc in 15 of his last 17 games and was 9-for-18 in his two contests prior to Monday. His prowess is one of the main reasons Gonzaga is first in the WCC with an average of 92.3 points per game.

Why BYU can cover

The Cougars pulled out a victory over Pepperdine despite trailing in the contest for more than 36 minutes. Alex Barcello nearly recorded a double-double as he scored a game-high 23 points while grabbing nine rebounds. The senior guard went 3-for-5 from 3-point range and has hit 10-of-14 attempts from beyond the arc over his last three contests.

Barcello, Matt Haarms (18 points) and Brandon Averette (16) all scored in double digits, and the trio has combined for 62 percent of BYU's points over its last five games. The Cougars limited Pepperdine to 1-of-7 shooting in overtime, outscoring the Waves 10-5 in the extra period. BYU is 18-0 this season when its opponents shoot no better than 42.3 percent from the field.

How to make BYU vs. Gonzaga picks

