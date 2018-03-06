Gonzaga vs. BYU odds: WCC Tournament championship game picks, predictions

Surging BYU will try to keep its underdog story alive and earn a bid to the NCAA Tournament when it faces top-seeded Gonzaga for the West Coast Conference title Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET. The top-seeded Bulldogs are 9.5-point favorites, with the over-under for total points scored set at 142.5.

White knows the Cougars were efficient on both ends Monday night. They repeatedly hit clutch shots against an expiring shot clock and finished 61.1 percent from the field. They also limited easy looks for Saint Mary's, while limiting big man Jock Landale to 23 points and four rebounds.

Yoeli Childs led BYU with 33 points, and Elijah Bryant had 25 points and five rebounds while playing all 40 minutes.

Gonzaga had a dominant performance of its own, shaking off a sluggish outing against Loyola Marymount with a resounding 88-60 thumping of San Francisco in the semifinals.

The Bulldogs quickly built a double-digit lead and were never threatened by a San Francisco team that had been competitive in two regular-season meetings. Killian Tillie had 26 points on 10-of-11 shooting for Gonzaga, which held the Dons to 36.7 percent from the field.

Gonzaga swept the season series with BYU, including a 79-65 road victory in the WCC regular-season finale. They split against the number, as the Cougars covered the 12-point spread in a 68-60 loss at Gonzaga.

