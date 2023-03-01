Who's Playing

Chicago State @ Gonzaga

Current Records: Chicago State 11-18; Gonzaga 25-5

What to Know

The #10 Gonzaga Bulldogs have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Chicago State Cougars at 9 p.m. ET March 1 at McCarthey Athletic Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Bulldogs were able to grind out a solid victory over the Saint Mary's Gaels this past Saturday, winning 77-68. Gonzaga's forward Anton Watson looked sharp as he had 17 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Chicago State took their contest against the Hartford Hawks last week by a conclusive 75-53 score.

Gonzaga is the favorite in this one, with an expected 27.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought Gonzaga up to 25-5 and Chicago State to 11-18. The Bulldogs are 19-5 after wins this year, the Cougars 5-5.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington TV: ROOT Plus

ROOT Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 27.5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 27.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.