The 2021 NCAA Tournament continues with the second day of the Sweet 16 on Sunday. The first game on the schedule pits the No. 1 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs against the No. 5 seed Creighton Bluejays in the West Region. Gonzaga remains undefeated this season after beating Norfolk State and Oklahoma to advance to the second weekend of March Madness. Creighton was tested more seriously, beating UC Santa Barbara by a single point before toppling Ohio by double figures in the second round.

Tip-off is at 2:10 p.m. ET on CBS from Hinkle Fieldhouse. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Bulldogs 13.5-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 158 in the latest Gonzaga vs. Creighton odds. Before making any Creighton vs. Gonzaga picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Gonzaga vs. Creighton spread: Gonzaga -13.5

Gonzaga vs. Creighton over-under: 158 points

Gonzaga vs. Creighton money line: Gonzaga -1100, Creighton +700

ZAG: The Bulldogs are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

CRE: The Bluejays are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why Gonzaga can cover

Headlined by Corey Kispert, Drew Timme and Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga has off-the-charts offensive metrics. Mark Few's team leads the country in offensive efficiency, and the Bulldogs also rank No. 1 in points per game, averaging 92.5 points per contest in the regular season. Those overall metrics are accompanied by a country-leading effective field goal percentage (61.0 percent), and Gonzaga is No. 1 in both field goal percentage (55.1 percent) and 2-point shooting (63.6 percent). The Bulldogs are No. 3 in the country in assists (18.3 per game), with strong efficiency from 3-point distance (37.3 percent) and at the free throw line (73.7 percent).

Finally, Gonzaga sets up well in the possession battle, with a very low turnover rate (16.0 percent) and an above-average offensive rebound rate (30.7 percent). The Bulldogs aren't quite as dominant on defense, but they are a top-10 team on a per-possession basis. Gonzaga is elite at protecting the defensive glass, allowing opponents to grab only 22.7 percent of their missed shots.

Why Creighton can cover

Creighton is one of the best offensive teams in the nation, including the No. 2 mark in offensive efficiency during Big East play. The Bluejays led their conference in both 2-point shooting (55.8 percent) and overall shooting efficiency, and Creighton is a top-10 team in the country inside the arc. The Bluejays are also well above-average in 3-point shooting at 36.5 percent, including a 42.1 percent clip for All-Big East guard Marcus Zegarowski. Creighton takes care of the ball, committing a turnover on only 15.8 percent of possessions, and generating quality shots will be key against Gonzaga.

On the other end, the Bulldogs are tremendous offensively, but Creighton has solidly above-average metrics in adjusted defensive efficiency, effective field goal percentage allowed (46.4 percent), block rate (9.2 percent), steal rate (9.9 percent) and free throw prevention. The Bluejays also played a tougher strength of schedule this season, and they are battle tested in a tournament setting after two competitive games.

