Gonzaga vs. Eastern Washington: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

Eastern Washington @ No. 2 Gonzaga

Current Records: Eastern Washington 7-3; Gonzaga 12-1

What to Know

The Eastern Washington Eagles have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They and the #2 Gonzaga Bulldogs will compete for holiday cheer at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at McCarthey Athletic Center. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

The Eagles were completely in charge on Tuesday, breezing past the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks 97-56.

Meanwhile, Zags didn't have too much trouble with the North Carolina Tar Heels on Wednesday as they won 94-81. The Bulldogs can attribute much of their success to F Corey Kispert, who shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points.

Their wins bumped Eastern Washington to 7-3 and the Bulldogs to 12-1. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Eagles enter the game with 90.7 points per game on average, good for best in college basketball. The Bulldogs are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the contest boasting the fourth most points per game in the league at 86.4. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington TV: ATTSN

ATTSN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 20-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 20-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 163

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.