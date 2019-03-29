Gonzaga vs. Florida State score, highlights: Bulldogs oust Seminoles to advance to Elite Eight
Gonzaga is heading to the Elite Eight for the third time in the last five years
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- No. 1 seed Gonzaga is back in the Elite Eight. The Bulldogs defeated No. 4 seed Florida State 72-58 on Thursday night to become the first team to advance to the Elite Eight in this year's NCAA Tournament.
The Bulldogs came out seeking to exact revenge on Florida State for the Seminoles eliminating them in last year's NCAA Tournament, and did exactly that. They shot 40 percent from the floor and 37 percent from the 3-point line while nearly going wire-to-wire with it, trailing a total of 11 seconds which came in the opening minute. FSU got within four before Gonzaga put together a 12-2 closing run.
It is the third Elite Eight appearance for Gonzaga and coach Mark Few in the last five years. The most recent appearance came in 2017, when Gonzaga finished as the national runner-up to North Carolina.
Gonzaga got a balanced effort from its veterans to advance. Josh Perkins and Zach Norvell Jr. scored 14 each, while Rui Hachimura and Brandon Clarke scored 17 and 15, respectively. The Bulldogs advance to face the winner between No. 3 seed Texas Tech and No. 2 seed Michigan in the West regional on Saturday.
Gonzaga vs. Florida State commentary
Thanks for stopping by.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Michigan-TTU live updates, results
Follow along with coverage of the Wolverines and the Red Raiders in the Sweet 16 on Thursd...
-
2019 printable NCAA Tournament bracket
We are headed to the Sweet 16 in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, so print your bracket and follow...
-
2019 NCAA Tournament bracket: Sign up
Sign up for CBS Sports' Bracket Games to get a second chance in the March Madness fun
-
UK is good, but better with Washington
The Wildcats would prefer not to find out if they can win the NCAA Tournament without Wash...
-
Izzo: LSU looks like old Sparty teams
LSU presents a different physical challenge that Michigan State has yet to face this seaso...
-
Tennessee-Purdue live updates, results
Follow along with coverage of the Vols and the Boilermakers in the Sweet 16 on Thursday