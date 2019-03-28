Gonzaga vs. Florida State score: Live 2019 NCAA Tournament updates, Sweet 16 highlights, stream, TV info

The NCAA Tournament resumes Thursday night first with a West Regional matchup between No. 1 seed Gonzaga (32-3) and No. 4 seed Florida State (29-7) to kick off the Sweet 16.

Gonzaga and FSU both have a wealth of momentum on their side. The Zags have won each of their first two NCAA Tournament games by double digits, most recently a 12 point knockout of Baylor, to get to their fifth consecutive Sweet 16 under Mark Few. Florida State has been more commanding though, incredibly, highlighted by a 28 point beatdown of Cinderella-hopeful Murray State in the second round.

Thursday's game represents a rematch of last year's Sweet 16 when the two met in L.A. Last year it was Florida State that got the better of the Bulldogs and sent them packing.

"Playing them last year, I think, really helps us at least at this point in the preparation," says Gonzaga coach Mark Few. "We will find out more tomorrow night. But it helps that we experienced that last year when we were trying to tell these guys what it's going to be like."

