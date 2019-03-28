Gonzaga vs. FSU in NCAA Tournament Sweet 16: Game prediction, pick, odds, line, how to watch, live stream
The No. 1 seed Bulldogs face the No. 4 seed Seminoles in the West Regional semifinals
The first game of the Sweet 16 will be a rematch between last year's Sweet 16 Matchup: Gonzaga and Florida State. In 2018, No. 9 seed Florida State upset No. 4 seed Gonzaga 75-60. This time around Gonzaga is No. 1 seed and FSU a No. 4. The Zags are coming off of a 83-71 win over No. 9 Baylor in the second round. Brandon Clarke scored 36 points in the win, shooting 15 of 18 from the field. Consensus first-team All American Rui Hachimura had a season-low six points.
FSU had the largest margin of victory in the second round of the tournament. The Seminoles beat No. 12 seed Murray State 90-62 behind Mfiondu Kabengele's 22-point performance from the bench. Terance Mann and Raiquan Gray also added in double figures. FSU was able to hold Murray State to under 33 percent shooting from the field, but will now have to defend a Zags team that has the best shooting percentage in the country, who are shooting 53 percent from the field this year.
Viewing information
- When: Thursday, 7:09 p.m.
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
- TV: CBS
- Live stream: March Madness Live and fuboTV (try for free)
Predictions, picks
-
