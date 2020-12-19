In one of the most highly-anticipated matchups of the young college basketball season, the top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes Saturday afternoon on CBS. The game is set for a neutral site in Sioux Falls, S.D. Gonzaga is 3-0 this season, but has not played since Dec. 2 due to COVID-19 issues. Iowa is 6-0 in 2020-21, putting together an impressive profile.

Tip-off is at noon ET on CBS. William Hill Sportsbook lists Gonzaga as a 4.5-point favorite, up a point from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 169.5 in the latest Gonzaga vs. Iowa odds. Before making any Iowa vs. Gonzaga picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It's also off to a fast start in the 2020-21 season, going 8-4 on all its top-rated picks and returning well over $300. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Gonzaga vs. Iowa. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Iowa vs. Gonzaga:

Gonzaga vs. Iowa spread: Gonzaga -4.5

Gonzaga vs. Iowa over-under: 169.5 points

ZAG: The Bulldogs are 10-8 against the spread in the last 18 non-conference games

IOWA: The Hawkeyes are 13-4 against the spread in the last 17 non-conference games

Why Gonzaga can cover

The Bulldogs are keyed by arguably the most talented roster in the country. Drew Timme is the team's best interior option, averaging 23.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game while shooting better than 60 percent from the field. Corey Kispert is a veteran sharp-shooter, averaging 22.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per game while converting 45 percent of his 3-pointers. At the point of attack, freshman standout Jalen Suggs is a budding star, averaging 13.3 points, 6.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game.

All told, Gonzaga's offense ranks second in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency, and the Bulldogs are averaging 93.0 points per game. That elite offensive production, coupled with the firepower to slow down an elite Iowa offense on the other end, gives Gonzaga a strong position that is worthy of its No. 1 national ranking.

Why Iowa can cover

Iowa is known for its off-the-charts offense, headlined by preseason national player of the year Luka Garza. The veteran big man is averaging 29.2 points and 9.0 rebounds per game this season, and Garza is also shooting a ridiculous 69 percent from the floor. He is flanked by another strong performer in Joe Wieskamp, averaging 15.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, and the Hawkeyes lead the nation in both points per game (100.5) and adjusted offensive efficiency.

Iowa is also the No. 1 team in the sport in assists (24.0 per game) and assist-to-turnover rate (2.57), with a top-five mark in ball security, turning the ball over on only 12.4 percent of possessions. Iowa is an excellent shooting team, knocking down 39.8 percent of 3-point attempts and 59.2 percent of 2-point attempts, and it will need to excel offensively against a potent Gonzaga offense. The Hawkeyes can take solace in Gonzaga's perimeter shooting thus far, however, as the Bulldogs are shooting just 29.1 percent from 3-point range.

How to make Gonzaga vs. Iowa picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, with eight different players projected to reach double figures in scoring. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Iowa vs. Gonzaga? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Gonzaga vs. Iowa spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.