Kent State @ No. 14 Gonzaga

Current Records: Kent State 6-2; Gonzaga 5-3

The Kent State Golden Flashes will square off against the #14 Gonzaga Bulldogs at 9 p.m. ET Monday at McCarthey Athletic Center. Kent State will be strutting in after a win while the Bulldogs will be stumbling in from a loss.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Kent State and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as the Golden Flashes wrapped it up with an 83-68 victory at home.

Meanwhile, Gonzaga was just a bucket shy of a win this past Friday and fell 64-63 to the Baylor Bears. Guard Julian Strawther had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 25 minutes with 3-for-14 shooting.

Kent State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Bettors make note: they are flawless against the spread this season.

Kent State is now 6-2 while the Bulldogs sit at 5-3. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Golden Flashes have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 36.60%, which places them 17th in college basketball. But Gonzaga ranks 17th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.90% on the season. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington TV: ROOT SPORTS

ROOT SPORTS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The Bulldogs are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Golden Flashes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.