The No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-1) will face their third top-15 opponent of the season when they host the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats (7-1) on Saturday night. Gonzaga lost to West Virginia in overtime in the Battle 4 Atlantis, but it bounced back with wins over then-No. 14 Indiana and Davidson. Kentucky is coming off its first loss of the season, falling to Clemson in a road game on Tuesday. New Wildcats coach Mark Pope is just 1-9 against Gonzaga in his career, with nine of those games coming during his time with BYU.

Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at Climate Pledge Arena. Gonzaga is favored by 6 points in the latest Gonzaga vs. Kentucky odds, while the over/under is 166.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Gonzaga vs. Kentucky spread: Gonzaga -6

Gonzaga vs. Kentucky over/under: 166.5 points

Gonzaga vs. Kentucky money line: Gonzaga: -260, Kentucky: +211

Why Gonzaga can cover

Gonzaga played its way to the fifth-place game in the Battle 4 Atlantis, bouncing back from an overtime loss to West Virginia with wins over then-No. 14 Indiana and Davidson. The Bulldogs covered the double-digit spread in both of those games, cruising to a 25-point win over the Wildcats. Senior forward Ben Gregg scored a career-high 24 points on 8 of 10 shooting, while senior guard Ryan Nembhard had a career-high 14 assists.

Graham Ike chipped in a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds in the blowout win. Nembhard leads the nation in assists per game (10.8) while averaging 10.6 points and committing just 14 total turnovers. Nolan Hickman provides an outside shooting threat, knocking down a team-high 18 3-pointers.

Why Kentucky can cover

Kentucky is off to an excellent start in its first season under Pope, winning seven straight games prior to its loss at Clemson on Tuesday. The Wildcats knocked off then-No. 6 Duke last month before winning their next four games by 19-plus points. They came up just short against the Tigers, but junior guard Otega Oweh had 17 points and seven rebounds.

Senior center Amari Williams nearly posted a double-double in that loss, finishing with nine points and 11 rebounds. Oweh leads the Wildcats with 16.0 points per game, while Lamont Butler (12.9), Koby Brea (12.8), Jaxson Robinson (12.0) and Andrew Carr (10.0) are all scoring in double figures as well. The Wildcats have covered the spread in four of their last five December games, while Gonzaga has failed to cover in five straight December games.

