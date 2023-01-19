Who's Playing

Loyola Marymount @ Gonzaga

Current Records: Loyola Marymount 13-7; Gonzaga 16-3

What to Know

The #6 Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Loyola Marymount Lions are set to square off in a West Coast matchup at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 19 at McCarthey Athletic Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Gonzaga and Loyola Marymount will really light up the scoreboard Thursday.

Everything came up roses for the Bulldogs at home against the Portland Pilots on Saturday as the squad secured a 115-75 victory. Among those leading the charge for Gonzaga was guard Malachi Smith, who shot 7-for-10 from downtown and finished with 27 points, five dimes and eight rebounds. Smith hadn't helped his team much against the Brigham Young Cougars last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Smith's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, Loyola Marymount had enough points to win and then some against the San Diego Toreros on Saturday, taking their game 98-84. It was another big night for Loyola Marymount's guard Cam Shelton, who had 28 points and seven assists.

The Bulldogs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 15.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Gonzaga was fully in charge when the two teams previously met in January of last year, breezing past the Lions 89-55 at home. Will Gonzaga repeat their success, or does Loyola Marymount have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $150.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Gonzaga have won all of the games they've played against Loyola Marymount in the last nine years.