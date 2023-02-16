The No. 13 Gonzaga Bulldogs will have revenge on their mind when they face the Loyola Marymount Lions on Thursday night on CBS Sports Network. Gonzaga is one game back of Saint Mary's in the West Coast Conference standings with five games remaining in the regular season. Loyola Marymount has lost three of its last four games, with all three of those losses coming on the road.

Tipoff is set for 11 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are favored by 8 points in the latest Loyola Marymount vs. Gonzaga odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 153.5. Before entering any Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 15 of the season 66-38 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season, returning almost $1,700 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Loyola Marymount vs. Gonzaga. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Gonzaga vs. LMU:

Loyola Marymount vs. Gonzaga spread: Gonzaga -8

Loyola Marymount vs. Gonzaga over/under: 154 points

Loyola Marymount vs. Gonzaga money line: Loyola Marymount +310, Gonzaga -400

Loyola Marymount vs. Gonzaga picks: See picks here

Why Loyola Marymount can cover

Loyola Marymount will enter this matchup with confidence after beating Gonzaga as a 16-point road underdog last month. The Lions snapped Gonzaga's 75-game home winning streak with that 68-67 win, as Cam Shelton scored 27 points and banked in a go-ahead runner with 13 seconds left. They had not won in Spokane since 1991 and had lost 25 straight games overall in the series.

The Lions added another upset when they beat then-No. 15 Saint Mary's as 6-point underdogs in overtime last week. Shelton had a monster second-half performance, scoring all of his career-high 31 points after halftime. Loyola Marymount is 11-1 in its last 12 home games and has covered the spread in six of its last eight games, while Gonzaga has only covered once in its last eight road games.

Why Gonzaga can cover

Gonzaga finds itself back in contention atop the WCC standings after Saint Mary's lost to LMU last week, as the Bulldogs are just one game back with five games remaining. They have a rematch with the Gaels coming up later this month, so they are going to be motivated for this matchup, especially after losing to the Lions last month. Gonzaga's most recent win came against BYU last Saturday, as Julian Strawther scored a game-high 26 points.

Senior forward Drew Timme leads the Bulldogs with 21.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Strawther (14.6), Rasir Bolton (11.1) and Anton Watson (11.0) are each scoring in double figures as well. The Bulldogs have not lost at LMU in more than a decade, and they will have revenge on their mind in this contest.

How to make Loyola Marymount vs. Gonzaga picks

The model has simulated Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Loyola Marymount vs. Gonzaga? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is 66-38 on its top-rated college basketball picks this season, and find out.