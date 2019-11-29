Gonzaga vs. Michigan live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

No. 8 Gonzaga (home) vs. Michigan (away)

Current Records: Gonzaga 8-0; Michigan 6-0

What to Know

The Michigan Wolverines will take on the #8 Gonzaga Bulldogs at 2 p.m. ET on Friday at Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

Michigan has more to be thankful for after their matchup against the North Carolina Tar Heels. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 26 turnovers, the Wolverines took down UNC 73-64. The Wolverines got double-digit scores from four players: G Eli Brooks (24), F Isaiah Livers (12), G David DeJulius (11), and C Jon Teske (10).

As for Zags, the Bulldogs can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They escaped with a win against the Oregon Ducks by the margin of a single free throw, 73-72. The Bulldogs can attribute much of their success to F Filip Petrusev, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 15 boards.

Their wins bumped Michigan to 6-0 and the Bulldogs to 8-0. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Michigan comes into the contest boasting the fifth highest field goal percentage in the league at 52.70%. The Bulldogs have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with 87.1 points per game on average, good for seventh best in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 2 p.m. ET

Friday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort -- Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort -- Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.