After going 27-0 through the regular season and the WCC Tournament, the Gonzaga Bulldogs will begin their pursuit of history on Saturday in the 2021 NCAA Tournament against Norfolk State. Gonzaga could become the first undefeated national champion since Indiana in 1976 with a title run, and the No. 1 seed in the West Region begins with a scrappy Norfolk State squad that is coming off a thrilling win in the First Four over Appalachian State to advance in the updated March Madness bracket. The Spartans are the No. 16 seed in the region and are 17-7 on the season and 13-9 against the spread.

The game will take place on Saturday night at 9:20 p.m. ET in Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Bulldogs are favored by 33 points with the over-under for total points listed at 154 in the latest Gonzaga vs. Norfolk State odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Before making any Norfolk State vs. Gonzaga picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It has also returned almost $500 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Gonzaga vs. Norfolk State in the NCAA Tournament 2021. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Norfolk State vs. Gonzaga:

Gonzaga vs. Norfolk State spread: Gonzaga -33

Gonzaga vs. Norfolk State over-under: 154 points

Gonzaga vs. Norfolk State money line: Gonzaga -10000, Norfolk State +2000

ZAGS: The Bulldogs lead the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency (125.2)

NOR: The Spartans have covered in their last six games entering the 2021 NCAA Tournament

Why Gonzaga can cover

After earning wins over Kansas, West Virginia, Iowa and Virginia on neutral floors during the non-conference season, Gonzaga went 15-0 in the WCC and then bested Saint Mary's and BYU in the WCC Tournament to get to 27-0. The Bulldogs led the nation in field goal percentage (55.1) and scoring (92.1 ppg) this season and they can beat you in a variety of ways offensively.

Corey Kispert led the team in scoring (19.2 ppg) but Drew Timme (18.7 ppg), Jalen Suggs (14.7 ppg), Joel Ayayi (11.8 ppg) and Andrew Nembhard (9.2 ppg) are all capable of taking over at various stages of the game as well. It's an offense that has only been held to fewer than 80 points in three games this season and has never scored fewer than 73 in a contest.

Why Norfolk State can cover

Robert Jones' eighth season at the helm of Norfolk State led the Spartans to their first MEAC championship since 2012, when they would eventually go on to beat Missouri as a No. 15 seed. In what wound up being a difficult shooting night for most of the teams playing in First Four games, Norfolk State shot just 34.5 percent from the floor but did go 7-for-18 from the 3-point line to earn a 54-53 win over Appalachian State.

Jalen Hawkins poured in 24 points while adding five rebounds and two steals in the victory. Leading scorer DeVante Carter was limited to just four points on 1-of-10 shooting and he'll need to produce more offensively if the Spartans are going to keep pace with Gonzaga. He's averaging 15.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

How to make Norfolk State vs. Gonzaga picks

The model is leaning over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 160 points. It also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Norfolk State vs. Gonzaga? And which side of the spread hits almost 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.