Gonzaga vs. North Dakota live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Gonzaga vs. North Dakota basketball game
Who's Playing
Gonzaga (home) vs. North Dakota (away)
Current Records: Gonzaga 2-0; North Dakota 1-0
Last Season Records: Gonzaga 30-3; North Dakota 12-18
What to Know
Gonzaga's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at McCarthey Athletic Center. These two teams are strolling into their contest after big wins in their previous games.
Gonzaga was the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. They put a hurting on the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions to the tune of 110-60. Six players on the Bulldogs scored in the double digits: F Filip Petrusev (25), G Admon Gilder (15), F Drew Timme (15), G Ryan Woolridge (14), F Anton Watson (12), and F Corey Kispert (10).
Meanwhile, North Dakota took care of business in their home opener. They were the clear victors by an 86-61 margin over the Crown College Storm.
Their wins bumped Gonzaga to 2-0 and the Fighting Hawks to 1-0. A couple last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: Gonzaga rank first in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 60% on the season. North Dakota displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with 86 points per game on average, good for 31st best in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington
- TV: ATTSN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 29-point favorite against the Fighting Hawks.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 29-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 150
Series History
Gonzaga won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Dec 16, 2017 - Gonzaga 89 vs. North Dakota 83
