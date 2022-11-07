Who's Playing

North Florida @ No. 2 Gonzaga

What to Know

The #2 Gonzaga Bulldogs and the North Florida Ospreys will face off at 9 p.m. ET November 7th at McCarthey Athletic Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. Gonzaga was 28-4 last season and made it as far as the Sweet Sixteen before being knocked out by the Arkansas Razorbacks 74-68. Meanwhile, North Florida struggled last year, ending up 11-20.

Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bulldogs were sixth best in blocked shots per game, finishing the 2021-2022 season with 5.8 on average. North Florida was not quite as good, but they were no chumps, either: they ranked 27th in college basketball in blocked shots per game, closing the year with 4.8 on average (top 8%). Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

Gonzaga is the favorite in this one, with an expected 28.5-point margin of victory. But these early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington TV: ROOT Plus

ROOT Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $289.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 28.5-point favorite against the Ospreys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 28.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.