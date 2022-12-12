The No. 18 Gonzaga Bulldogs will be looking to extend their two-game winning streak when they face the Northern Illinois Huskies on Monday night. Gonzaga has lost three games this season, with all three setbacks coming against top 25 teams. Northern Illinois has dropped four of its last six games, including an 84-47 setback at Idaho on Friday.

Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are favored by 30 points in the latest Gonzaga vs. Northern Illinois odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 150.5. Before entering any Northern Illinois vs. Gonzaga picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Gonzaga vs. Northern Illinois spread: Gonzaga -30

Gonzaga vs. Northern Illinois over/under: 150 points

Gonzaga vs. Northern Illinois money line: Gonzaga -10000, Northern Illinois +2000

Why Gonzaga can cover

Northern Illinois is in a rough spot on Monday night, as it is playing its seventh consecutive road game and is facing one of the top teams in the country. The Huskies are coming off one of their worst outings of the season, getting blown out by Idaho in an 84-47 final last Friday. They are going to have trouble competing with a Gonzaga team that picked up a 77-60 win over Washington its last time out.

The Bulldogs shot 51% from the floor, won the rebounding battle and committed just 12 turnovers in their win against Washington. They also played excellent defense, holding Washington to just over 40% shooting from the floor, including a 7 of 26 mark from 3-point range. Gonzaga is led by veteran forward Drew Timme, who is averaging 20 points per game following his game-high 20 points against Washington.

Why Northern Illinois can cover

Northern Illinois has not played since Dec. 2, giving the Huskies plenty of time to rest and prepare for this game. They are logging 16,000 miles and playing in three time zones during their eight-game road trip, but that disadvantage should be mitigated by their 10-day break. Keshawn Williams ranks seventh in the Mid-American Conference in scoring, averaging 17.4 points per game.

David Coit is off to a strong start as well, registering 14 points per contest. Gonzaga is coming off a blowout win over an in-state rival and has a huge showdown with No. 4 Alabama looming on Saturday, so the Bulldogs might not be fully focused on this matchup. They have been overvalued in the betting market as is, covering the spread just once in their last six games.

