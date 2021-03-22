The Gonzaga Bulldogs aim to continue their perfect 2020-21 season on Monday afternoon. Mark Few's team enters the second round at 27-0 and with a No. 1 seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, though the Bulldogs will be challenged by the Oklahoma Sooners. Oklahoma advanced in the March Madness bracket with a win over Missouri on Saturday, and the Sooners are 16-10 this season. Gonzaga cruised to a 43-point victory over Norfolk State in its tournament opener.

Tip-off is at 2:40 p.m. ET on CBS from Hinkle Fieldhouse. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Bulldogs as 14-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 154.5 in the latest Gonzaga vs. Oklahoma odds. Before making any Oklahoma vs. Gonzaga picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Gonzaga vs. Oklahoma in the NCAA Tournament 2021. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Oklahoma vs. Gonzaga:

Gonzaga vs. Oklahoma spread: Gonzaga -14

Gonzaga vs. Oklahoma over-under: 154.5 points

Gonzaga vs. Oklahoma money line: Gonzaga -1400, Oklahoma +800

ZAGS: The Bulldogs are 6-3-1 against the spread in the last 10 games

OU: The Sooners are 2-8 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why Gonzaga can cover

The Zags are absolutely loaded with talent, particularly on the offensive end. Gonzaga has a trio of legitimate collegiate superstars in Corey Kispert, Drew Timme and Jalen Suggs. Kispert is a consensus All-American, averaging 19.3 points per game and shooting 45.6 percent from 3-point range. Timme is the team's centerpiece in the middle, averaging 18.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game while converting 65.1 percent of his shots. Suggs is a projected top-five NBA Draft pick, and he is an exceptional playmaker, averaging 14.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.9 steals per contest.

All told, Gonzaga is the No. 1 offensive team in the country, leading the nation in 2-point shooting accuracy (63.8 percent) and landing above the national average in virtually every category. For good measure, the Bulldogs are also the No. 7 defensive team in the land, illustrating the two-way brilliance required to post an undefeated record. Gonzaga is also catching Oklahoma without second-leading scorer De'Vion Harmon, who is out due to COVID-19.

Why Oklahoma can cover

The Sooners are above-average on both ends of the floor, and that balance is key against Gonzaga. Senior guard Austin Reaves leads the offense in averaging 17.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. Oklahoma is also elite in the area of ball security, turning the ball over on only 15.5 percent of possessions, and the Sooners are a very potent free throw shooting team, converting 74.7 percent of their shots. The Sooners are also above-average in 2-point shooting (50.3 percent), and Gonzaga has a mild weakness in protecting the rim, including a meager 7.1 percent block rate.

Defensively, Oklahoma is a top-15 in preventing free throw attempts, and that helps to bolster its overall efficiency. The Sooners are also excellent in 2-point defense, allowing only 45.9 percent, and that is critical against Gonzaga's effective offense. Lon Kruger's team also has strong metrics in block rate (9.3 percent) and steal rate (10.4 percent), with the potential to create havoc defensively.

How to make Oklahoma vs. Gonzaga picks

The model is leaning over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 158 points.

So who wins Gonzaga vs. Oklahoma?