Gonzaga vs. Oregon odds, spread: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions from proven model

The No. 8 Gonzaga Bulldogs will take on the No. 11 Oregon Ducks in the semifinals of the 2019 Battle 4 Atlantis on Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET at Imperial Arena in the Bahamas. It's going to be an interesting turnaround for Gonzaga after defeating Southern Miss in the semifinals last night. The Bulldogs cautiously sat star Killian Tillie and then his replacement Anton Watson and starters Ryan Woolridge and Admon Gilder all left the game with injuries. They're now all expected to be game-time decisions on Thursday. Meanwhile, Oregon netted a 71-69 comeback victory over No. 13 Seton Hall to secure its place in the semifinals. The Bulldogs are 4.5-point favorites in the neutral-site tournament game, while the over-under is 138.5 in the latest Gonzaga vs. Oregon odds. Before you make any Oregon vs. Gonzaga picks or college basketball predictions, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.



The model has taken into account that Gonzaga's injury status will be key and Corey Kispert, Drew Timme and Filip Petrusev will have to be especially sharp if the Bulldogs are without Tillie, Gilder, Woolridge and Watson. Luckily, Kispert appears to like shooting in this gym, scoring 28 points on 9-of-11 shooting from the floor and 7-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc in the win over Southern Miss on Wednesday.

Petrusev also had 16 points and seven rebounds in the win while Timme had 11 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Joel Ayayi also had a monster performance with 21 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in a season-high 32 minutes. Even in a best-case scenario, expect Gonzaga to be cautious early in the season and for the program's depth to be tested on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the model has also considered that Oregon will be looking to attack a Gonzaga squad that could be missing its starting backcourt with a pair of experienced senior guards. Payton Pritchard is a fourth-year starter at Oregon who leads the team in scoring (18.8 ppg) and assists (5.7 apg) while Anthony Mathis is a transfer from New Mexico who is scoring 13.5 points per game this season.

The two were teammates at West Linn High School in the Portland suburbs and have been reunited after Mathis scored 980 points in four years with the Lobos. Look for Pritchard to take reserve Bulldogs guards off the bounce to the rim while Mathis works off the ball to get open looks from beyond the arc, where he's shooting a staggering 60.6 percent for the season and 44.2 percent for his career.

