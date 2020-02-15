Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 15 predictions from proven model

The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Pepperdine Waves will face off in a West Coast Conference clash at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Firestone Fieldhouse. Pepperdine is 14-12 overall and 9-3 at home while Gonzaga is 25-1 overall and 9-0 on the road. Gonzaga has won 17 consecutive games, with the team's only loss coming on November 29. Pepperdine has won three of its past four games. The Bulldogs are favored by 15.5 points in the latest Pepperdine vs. Gonzaga odds, while the over-under is set at 162.5. Before entering any Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 15 of the 2019-20 season on a 42-27 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pepperdine vs. Gonzaga. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Pepperdine vs. Gonzaga:

Pepperdine vs. Gonzaga spread: Pepperdine +15.5

Pepperdine vs. Gonzaga over-under: 162.5 points

Pepperdine vs. Gonzaga money line: Pepperdine +929, Gonzaga -1630

What you need to know about Pepperdine

The Waves took down the San Diego Toreros 72-69 on Thursday. It was another big night for Colbey Ross, who had 21 points and eight assists. His 3-pointer at the buzzer gave Pepperdine its fifth win in the team's past seven games. The Waves overcame a 14-point second half deficit in the victory.

What you need to know about Gonzaga

Everything went Gonzaga's way against the Saint Mary's Gaels on Saturday as they made off with a 90-60 win. Among those leading the charge for the Bulldgos was Drew Timme, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 10 boards. Filip Petrusev had 18 points and 11 rebounds. The Bulldogs made 14 of their first 15 shots from the field. Gonzaga seized control of the game with a 22-2 run in the first half. The Bulldogs held the Gaels without a basket for a span of more than seven minutes and missed only one shot of their own in the first 12:35.

Gonzaga prevailed 75-70 when these teams last met on January 4.

How to make Pepperdine vs. Gonzaga picks

The model has simulated Pepperdine vs. Gonzaga 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.