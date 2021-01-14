The top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs look to continue their nearly two-decade domination over the Pepperdine Waves when they meet in a West Coast Conference matchup on Thursday. Pepperdine (4-5) had won 26 of the first 31 games in the series, but Gonzaga (12-0) has countered by winning 54 of 59 since. The Bulldogs have won 39 in a row with the Wave's last win coming in 2002. Gonzaga is first in the WCC at 3-0, while Pepperdine is playing its first conference game of the year.

Tip-off from the McCarthey Center in Spokane, Wash., is slated for 9 p.m. ET. Dating back to last season, Gonzaga has won 16 in a row, while Pepperdine has dropped two straight. The Bulldogs are 25.5-point favorites in the latest Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 164. Before making any Pepperdine vs. Gonzaga picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine spread: Gonzaga -25.5

Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine over-under: 164 points

Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine money line: Gonzaga -4000; Pepperdine +1400

PEP: Currently ranks No. 4 in the nation in free throw percentage at 81.4 percent

GON: Has won 22 in a row vs. Pepperdine at Spokane. The Waves last won at Gonzaga 65-64 on Feb. 19, 1998

Why Gonzaga can cover



The Bulldogs are the first team to open their season with 12 consecutive games scoring 85 points or more since Loyola Marymount in 1990-91. Gonzaga is one of the last nine unbeaten teams in the country, and one of three teams that have at least 12 wins. Senior forward Corey Kispert leads the Bulldogs in scoring at 21.1 points per game. He is also averaging 4.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.6 steals. He is hitting 60.8 percent of his field goals, including 47.9 percent from 3-point range, and 86.5 percent of his free throws.

Also leading the Zags is sophomore forward Drew Timme, who is averaging 18.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He had a season-high 19 points against West Virginia on Dec. 2. Last season, he was named to the WCC All-Freshman and All-Tournament Teams. He appeared in 33 games, making four starts, averaging 20.5 minutes, 9.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game. Freshman point guard Jalen Suggs, a top NBA prospect, is averaging 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

Why Pepperdine can cover

The last time the teams met was on Feb. 15, 2020, in Malibu, Calif. The Waves trailed by just four points at the half before Gonzaga finally pulled away for an 89-77 win. Guard Colbey Ross had a team-high 23 points in that game. This season, the senior is averaging 19 points, 3.7 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He holds the school record for career points (1,934), assists (712), assist average (6.65) and free throws made (562). He was named to both the Wooden Award and Naismith Trophy preseason watch lists for National Player of the Year.

Also powering Pepperdine is junior forward Kessler Edwards, who averages 17.2 points per game. He is hitting 50.5 percent of his shots from the floor, including 41.5 percent from 3-point range, and 85.7 percent of his free throws. He is tops on the team in rebounding at 5.9 per game and is also averaging 1.4 assists, 1.3 blocks and 0.9 steals. Last season, he made the All-WCC second team after averaging 13.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks.

