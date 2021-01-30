The Pepperdine Waves and the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs will face off in a West Coast clash at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Firestone Fieldhouse. Pepperdine is 7-7 overall and 6-3 at home while the Bulldogs are 16-0 overall and 3-0 on the road. As with most of their West Coast Conference rivals, Gonzaga has dominated the series, having beaten Pepperdine 40 times in a row entering Saturday's matchup.

However, the Waves have covered in six of the last 10 head-to-head meetings with covers in each of the last three. The Bulldogs are favored by 21.5 points in the latest Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 163.

Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine spread: Gonzaga -21.5

Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine over-under: 163 points

Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine money line: Gonzaga -2800, Pepperdine +1200



Latest Odds: Pepperdine Waves +21 Bet Now

What you need to know about Pepperdine

Pepperdine came out on top in a nail-biter against the Brigham Young Cougars on Wednesday, sneaking past 76-73. Pepperdine's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Colbey Ross, who had 19 points and six assists along with seven boards, and forward Kessler Edwards, who had 18 points in addition to six rebounds.

With Edwards working on the wing and in the interior and Ross operating as the primary ball-handler, the Pepperdine offense has given quality programs problems. The Waves took UCLA to three overtimes, went to San Diego State and battled in a 65-60 loss, beat Cal and upset BYU earlier in the week. So Gonzaga shouldn't be taking its conference rivals lightly with former Washington head coach Lorenzo Romar instilling confidence in the program.

What you need to know about Gonzaga

Meanwhile, everything went Gonzaga's way against the San Diego Toreros on Thursday as the Bulldogs made off with a 90-62 victory. Five players on Gonzaga scored in the double digits: forward Drew Timme (21), forward Corey Kispert (19), guard Jalen Suggs (17), guard Julian Strawther (11), and forward Anton Watson (10). Quite simply, this is the most efficient offense in college basketball, as Gonzaga shoots a staggering 55.0 percent from the floor while averaging 94.1 points per game to lead the nation in both categories.

A pair of stats to consider in this matchup: The Waves have allowed their opponents an average of 7.5 steals per game, the 49th most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for Pepperdine, the Bulldogs rank 34th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 8.4 on average.

