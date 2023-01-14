Who's Playing

Portland @ Gonzaga

Current Records: Portland 9-10; Gonzaga 15-3

What to Know

The #8 Gonzaga Bulldogs are 11-0 against the Portland Pilots since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Gonzaga and Portland will face off in a West Coast battle at 10 p.m. ET at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs are out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

The Brigham Young Cougars typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Gonzaga proved too difficult a challenge. Gonzaga escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 75-74. Their success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but forward Anton Watson led the charge as he had 18 points in addition to eight boards.

Speaking of close games: even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Portland beat the San Francisco Dons 92-87 on Thursday. The Pilots can attribute much of their success to forward Kristian Sjolund, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 12 rebounds, and guard Tyler Robertson, who had 23 points and five assists. Robertson had some trouble finding his footing against the Saint Mary's Gaels on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

The Bulldogs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 18.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 4-10 against the spread when favored.

Gonzaga is now 15-3 while Portland sits at 9-10. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Gonzaga ranks fifth in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 85.3 on average. Less enviably, Portland is 34th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.6 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Pilots.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.90

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 18.5-point favorite against the Pilots, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 18.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Gonzaga have won all of the games they've played against Portland in the last nine years.