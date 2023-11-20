No. 2 Purdue (3-0) and No. 11 Gonzaga (2-0) will square off in the first round of the 2023 Maui Invitational on Monday evening. The Boilermakers improved to 3-0 with an 83-71 win over Xavier last Monday, while the Bulldogs have cruised to a pair of blowout wins. These teams met last season in the Phil Knight Legacy over Thanksgiving break, with Purdue notching an 84-66 victory. The winner of this game will face the winner of Tennessee and Syracuse, who are meeting earlier in the day.

Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. ET at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu. Purdue is favored by 5 points in the latest Gonzaga vs. Purdue odds, while the over/under is set at 155.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Purdue vs. Gonzaga picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 3 of the 2023-24 season on an 88-57 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. Anyone who has followed it saw huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Purdue-Gonzaga. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Gonzaga vs. Purdue spread: Purdue -5

Gonzaga vs. Purdue over/under: 155.5 points

Gonzaga vs. Purdue money line: Gonzaga: +171, Purdue: -207

Gonzaga vs. Purdue picks: See picks here

Why Gonzaga can cover

Gonzaga beat Yale by 15 points in its opener before blowing out NAIA Eastern Oregon last Tuesday. The Bulldogs have not played in six days, so they are well-rested heading into this tournament. Freshman forward Braden Huff leads Gonzaga with 21.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, while Wyoming transfer Graham Ike is averaging 18.0 points and 7.0 rebounds.

The Bulldogs have some key returners as well, including senior forward Anton Watson and junior guard Ryan Nembhard. They are both scoring in double figures, and junior guard Nolan Hickman is adding 13.5 points per game. Gonzaga has won 14 of its last 15 games, while Purdue has only covered the spread three times in its last 10 outings.

Why Purdue can cover

Purdue has won 10 consecutive games in the month of November, with three of those victories coming to open the 2023 campaign. The Boilermakers beat Samford by 53 points in their opener before beating Morehead State by 30 points in their second game. They had their first test of the season last Monday, and they passed with an 83-71 win against Xavier.

Senior center Zach Edey, who is widely considered the best player in college basketball, posted a double-double with 28 points and 11 rebounds against the Musketeers. He dominated Gonzaga when these teams met last season, finishing with 23 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. The Bulldogs have only covered the spread once in their last five games against a Big Ten opponent. See which team to pick here.

How to make Gonzaga vs. Purdue picks

The model has simulated Purdue vs. Gonzaga 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Gonzaga vs. Purdue, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on an 88-57 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.