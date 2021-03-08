The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs and the No. 4-seeded Saint Mary's Gaels are set to square off in a 2021 West Coast Conference Tournament semifinals matchup at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at Orleans Arena. Saint Mary's is 14-8, while the Bulldogs are 24-0. Gonzaga has won five of the last six tournament meetings between the teams.

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's spread: Gonzaga -18

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's over-under: 141 points

What you need to know about Gonzaga

Gonzaga downed the Loyola Marymount Lions in its last game two weeks ago, 86-69. Corey Kispert shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points and five rebounds. The Bulldogs have won or shared the WCC regular season title for nine consecutive seasons. They finished the regular season without a loss for the first time ever.

Gonzaga has won eight of the last 10 WCC tournaments. The Bulldogs have never lost an opening game in the WCC tourney in the past 23 years. Gonzaga's 28 consecutive wins are one shy of the program record and is the longest active streak in nation. The Bulldogs have won 21 straight games by double digits.

What you need to know about Saint Mary's

Saint Mary's secured a 52-47 win over Loyola Marymount in the WCC quarterfinals on Saturday. Logan Johnson finished with 25 points. He played all 40 minutes and finished one point short of tying his career high. Saint Mary's held Loyola Marymount to 37 percent shooting from the field.

The Gaels scored 16 points off 18 turnovers on Saturday. Saint Mary's ranks 10th in college basketball in points allowed per game, with only 61.6 on average. Saint Mary's has reached the WCC tourney semifinals in 18 of the last 19 seasons.

