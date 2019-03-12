Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's odds, line: 2019 WCC Championship game picks, predictions from model on 11-5 run

The Gonzaga Bulldogs can make a case for the No. 1 overall seed in the 2019 NCAA Tournament with a win over the Saint Mary's Gaels in the 2019 West Coast Conference Tournament championship game on Tuesday. Already the No. 1 team in the country and the No. 1 seed in the WCC Tournament, Gonzaga (30-2) can add to its impressive season, which includes wins over Duke and Pac-12 regular season champ Washington. The Bulldogs have won 21 straight games by double-digits. The second-seeded Gaels (21-11), meanwhile, most likely need to upset Gonzaga to reach the NCAA Tournament. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET from fabulous Las Vegas.

The Bulldogs are favored by 14.5 in the latest Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 139.

The model has considered Gonzaga's statistical domination this season. The Bulldogs lead the country in scoring offense (90.2 points per game), scoring margin (24.9 points per game), field goal percentage (53.6) and assist-turnover ratio (1.80). They also rank third in blocks per game (5.6) and fourth in assists per game (18.6). In addition, opponents are shooting just 38.7 percent against the Zags, which ranks seventh nationally.

Gonzaga has won the last three games and seven of the last eight against the Gaels. On Feb. 9, the Bulldogs blew out Saint Mary's, 94-46. On March 2, the Zags won at Saint Mary's, 69-55.

Even though the Bulldogs swept the regular season series, there's no guarantee they will cover the Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's spread in the WCC Championship Game on Tuesday.

Saint Mary's would like to receive the automatic bid that comes with winning the conference tournament and avoid having to sweat out Selection Sunday. The Gaels have won eight of their last 10 games, with the only two losses coming to Gonzaga.

The Gaels have been led by guard Jordan Ford and forward Malik Fitts. Ford is averaging a team-high 21.4 points a game while shooting 43.3 percent from beyond the arc. Fitts is second on the team in scoring, at 15.5 points per game, while leading the team in rebounding, at 7.7.

