Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 8 predictions from proven model

Get ready for a West Coast Conference battle as the Saint Mary's Gaels and the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs will face off at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at University Credit Union Pavilion. Saint Mary's is 20-5 overall and 11-2 at home, while Gonzaga is 24-1 overall and 8-0 on the road. Both teams have been fairly average against the spread this season, with Gonzaga at 13-11-1 and St. Mary's at 12-12.

However, it's been Gonzaga that has won and covered two of the last three head-to-head meetings between these two rival programs. The Bulldogs are favored by 6 points in the latest Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's odds, while the over-under is set at 148.5.

Saint Mary's vs. Gonzaga spread: Saint Mary's +6

Saint Mary's vs. Gonzaga over-under: 148.5 points

Saint Mary's vs. Gonzaga money line: Saint Mary's +203, Gonzaga -255

What you need to know about Saint Mary's

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Gaels beat the San Diego Toreros 66-60 on Thursday. Saint Mary's relied on the efforts of guard Jordan Ford, who had 19 points and six assists, and forward Malik Fitts, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 14 boards.

Ford and Fitts are one of the best inside-outside combos in the country, with Ford averaging 21.0 points per game and Fitts averaging 16.9 points and 7.8 rebounds. Saint Mary's is also one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the nation, making 41.7 percent of its attempts behind the arc, ranking second in Division-I.

What you need to know about Gonzaga

Gonzaga, meanwhile, didn't have too much trouble with the Loyola Marymount Lions at home on Thursday as it won 85-67. The Bulldogs can attribute much of their success to forward Drew Timme, who had 17 points in addition to eight rebounds, and forward Filip Petrusev, who had 21 points along with six rebounds.

Timme and Petrusev are big factors in why Gonzaga has more scoring depth than any team in the nation. They're two of seven Gonzaga players averaging at least 9.9 points per game along with Killian Tillie, Ryan Woolridge, Joel Ayayi, Admon Gilder and Corey Kispert. Tillie is questionable for Saturday's game with an ankle injury.

When these teams previously met in March of last year, Gonzaga lost to Saint Mary's by a decisive 60-47 margin.

