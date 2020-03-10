Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's odds, line: 2020 WCC Tournament Championship picks, predictions by model on 75-53 run

The top-seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs attempt to avenge last year's loss in the finals when they meet the third-seeded Saint Mary's Gaels on Tuesday in the 2020 West Coast Conference Tournament title game. Tip-off from Orleans Arena in Las Vegas is set for 9 p.m. ET. Gonzaga (30-2) had its streak of six consecutive WCC Tournament championships halted with a 60-47 setback against Saint Mary's in 2019. The Bulldogs, who advanced with an 81-77 triumph over San Francisco on Monday, have reached the final each of the last 22 years and won eight of the last 11 titles, with all three losses in that span coming against the Gaels.

Saint Mary's (26-7) is seeking its fifth overall tournament crown after posting a 51-50 victory over BYU on Monday. The Bulldogs are nine-point favorites in the latest Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 143.5.

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's spread: Bulldogs -9

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's over-under: 143.5 points

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's money line: Bulldogs -472, Gaels +358

GONZ: Bulldogs have recorded 30 wins each of the last four seasons

SMC: G Jordan Ford leads the WCC with an average of 21.2 points

Why Gonzaga can cover

The model knows the Bulldogs are 25-3 in the WCC Tournament since it moved to Las Vegas and own a 17-8 overall record in the final. Despite its losses in the final, Gonzaga is 13-4 all-time against Saint Mary's in the tournament.

Forward Filip Petrusev has reached double digits in 30 of his 32 games this season and 11 straight after recording 14 against San Francisco. Forward Killian Tillie and guard Joel Ayayi are proving they can produce in big spots as the former notched his second double-double of the campaign on Monday with a team-high 19 points and 10 rebounds while the latter scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half.

Why Saint Mary's can cover

Even so, the Bulldogs aren't a lock to cover the Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's spread. The Gaels proved they can clamp down defensively as they limited BYU to 36.2 percent shooting and made 10 steals in their semifinal matchup. They also were stingy at times against Pepperdine in their tournament opener, keeping the Waves at 37.5 percent in the first half and holding them to 1-of-6 shooting in the second overtime.

Ford scored only 18 points against the Cougars after registering 42 versus Pepperdine, but his jumper with 1.4 seconds remaining kept alive the Gaels' hopes of repeating as tournament champs. The senior has reached double figures in all but one of his games in 2019-20 and trails Matthew Dellavedova by 31 points for the school's all-time scoring record.

