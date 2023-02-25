The No. 12 Gonzaga Bulldogs will try to win at least a share of the West Coast Conference regular season title for the 22nd time in the last 23 years when they face the No. 15 Saint Mary's Gaels on Saturday night. Gonzaga trails the Gaels by one game in the standings by virtue of its overtime loss on Feb. 4. Saint Mary's is eyeing its first outright WCC title since the 2011-12 campaign.

Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are favored by 6 points in the latest Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 140. Before entering any Saint Mary's vs. Gonzaga picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 16 of the season 71-42 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's:

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's spread: Gonzaga -6

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's over/under: 140 points

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's money line: Gonzaga -260, Saint Mary's +210

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's picks: See picks here

Why Gonzaga can cover

Gonzaga has been the team to beat in the WCC over the last two decades, winning at least a share of 21 of the past 22 titles. The Bulldogs were able to keep themselves in the hunt this season with a five-game winning streak that they have rattled off since losing to Saint Mary's in overtime on Feb. 4. They were ahead for most of that first matchup, with veteran forward Drew Timme scoring 23 points and grabbing five rebounds.

The Bulldogs have scored at least 88 points in all five of their games since that loss, including a 97-point showing against San Diego on Thursday. Timme had 22 points and 13 rebounds, putting him 58 points away from becoming the school's all-time leading scorer. He leads the Bulldogs with 21.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, while guard Julian Strawther is averaging 15.6 points.

Why Saint Mary's can cover

Saint Mary's is being disrespected by the betting market right now, as it has won four straight games and 16 of its last 17. The Gaels clinched at least a share of the WCC title for the first time since 2015-16 when they cruised to an 83-52 win over Pacific on Thursday. Guard Logan Johnson scored 29 points on 12 of 15 shooting, marking his fourth game of at least 27 points during a five-game stretch.

Johnson has also scored a career-best 34, 31 and 27 during this stretch, upping his season average to 14.3 points per game. Star freshman Aidan Mahaney is still the team's leading scorer with 14.8 points per game. Senior guard Alex Ducas (12.3) and junior center Mitchell Saxen (12.2) are both scoring in double figures as well.

How to make Saint Mary's vs. Gonzaga picks

The model has simulated Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Saint Mary's vs. Gonzaga? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is 71-42 on its top-rated college basketball picks this season, and find out.