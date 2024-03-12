The No. 17 Gonzaga Bulldogs and the No. 21 Saint Mary's Gaels are set to clash in the 2024 West Coast Conference Tournament Championship Game. Saint Mary's finished the regular season 24-7, while Gonzaga finished the regular season 24-6. The teams split their two regular-season matchups, with Gonzaga winning the last time out, 70-57, on March 2. The Zags are 15-15 against the spread in the 2023-24 college basketball season, while the Gaels are 17-14 versus the line.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. The Bulldogs are favored by 3 points in the latest Saint Mary's vs. Gonzaga odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 137.5 points. Before entering any Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

What you need to know about Gonzaga

Gonzaga waltzed into its matchup on Monday with eight straight wins, but it left with nine. The Zags walked away with an 89-77 victory over the San Francisco Dons in the 2024 WCC Tournament semifinals. Gonzaga got its win on the backs of several key players, but it was Ryan Nembhard out in front who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 12 assists. Nolan Hickman was another key contributor, scoring 20 points to go along with six assists.

The nine-game winning streak has enabled the Zags to go from unranked to No. 17 in the Top 25 AP Poll. As is usually the case with Mark Few's teams, the Zags are elite offensively, ranking sixth in the country in points per game and third in offensive rating. Graham Ike ranks in the top five of the conference in points (16.7), rebounds (7.2) and field goal percentage (61.1%).

What you need to know about Saint Mary's

Meanwhile, Saint Mary's came out on top against the Boise State Broncos by a score of 79-65 in Monday's semifinals matchup. It was a nice bounce back game for the Gaels, who had lost their previous game to end a 16-game winning streak. Alex Ducas was the offensive standout of the contest as he went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 21 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Mason Forbes, who scored 18 points.

Saint Mary's is one of the few teams with the defense to match the Zags' offensive potential, as the Gaels rank second in the nation in scoring defense (58.7 ppg). The team is allowing the fewest rebounds per game by opponents, while giving up the third-fewest 3-point makes per game. On offense, Aidan Mahaney leads the team with 13.6 points but is shooting just 38.6% from the field.

How to make Saint Mary's vs. Gonzaga picks

