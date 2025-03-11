The 2025 West Coast Conference Tournament comes to a close on Tuesday when the No. 17 Saint Mary's Gaels take on the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the WCC Tournament Championship Game in Las Vegas. Gonzaga is 24-8 overall and 14-4 in conference play, while St. Mary's is 28-4 overall and 17-1 in WCC games. The Bulldogs reach the WCC Tournament Finals by beating San Francisco 85-76 on Monday behind 27 points and 10 rebounds from Graham Ike. The Gaels advanced to the WCC Championship Game after blowing out Pepperdine 74-59. Paulius Murauskas led the way for Saint Mary's with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Saint Mary's won both head-to-head matchups between during the regular season.

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's spread: Gonzaga -3.5

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's over/under: 137.5 points

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's money line: Gonzaga -172, Saint Mary's +144

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Gonzaga can cover

The Bulldogs are 4-2 against the spread in their last six games. Gonzaga was the best offensive team in the WCC by a substantial margin this season, averaging 87.5 points per game. The Bulldogs lost both regular season games against St. Mary's, but ranked third in the entire country in point differential for the season (+17.8).

Senior Graham Ike has been a dominant force for the Zags. In his second season with the program, the 6-foot-9, 250-pound forward is averaging 17.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Senior guard Ryan Nembhard averages a double-double for the Bulldogs on 10.8 points and 10.0 assists per game.

Why Saint Mary's can cover

The Gaels won both head-to-head matchups against Gonzaga during the regular season, and covered in both games. Saint Mary's is one of the premier defensive teams in college basketball. The Gaels enter Tuesday's matchup ranked fifth in the country in points allowed per game (60.8).

The Gaels are balanced on the offensive end with six players averaging at least 8.4 points per game. Senior guard Augustas Marciulionis leads the way averaging 14.4 points and 6.1 assists per game. Forward Paulius Murauskas (12.9 points, 8.2 rebounds per game) and center Mitchell Saxen (10.3 points, 8.0 rebounds per game) lead Saint Mary's supporting cast.

