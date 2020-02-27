Gonzaga vs. San Diego: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

San Diego @ Gonzaga

Current Records: San Diego 9-20; Gonzaga 27-2

What to Know

The #3 Gonzaga Bulldogs are 9-0 against the San Diego Toreros since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. Zags and San Diego will face off in a West Coast battle at 9 p.m. ET at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs are the favorites here -- although they were the favorites in their last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

The game between Zags and the Brigham Young Cougars on Saturday was not particularly close, with Zags falling 91-78. Four players on Zags scored in the double digits: forward Killian Tillie (18), forward Corey Kispert (16), forward Filip Petrusev (14), and guard Admon Gilder (13).

Meanwhile, San Diego was expected to have a tough go of it on Saturday, and that's exactly how things played out. They suffered a grim 92-63 defeat to the Saint Mary's Gaels. The top scorers for San Diego were guard Braun Hartfield (15 points) and forward Yauhen Massalski (13 points).

The Bulldogs are now 27-2 while San Diego sits at 9-20. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Zags enters the contest with 7.9 steals per game on average, good for 19th best in college basketball. But San Diego ranks 28th in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only seven on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington TV: ATTSN

ATTSN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 25.5-point favorite against the Toreros, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 25.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 149

Series History

Gonzaga have won all of the games they've played against San Diego in the last six years.