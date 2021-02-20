The San Diego Toreros and the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs are set to square off in a West Coast matchup at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at the McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs are 21-0 overall and 9-0 at home, while San Diego is 3-7 overall and 3-4 on the road. As is the case with most of their WCC rivals, the Bulldogs have absolutely dominated the series with 10 consecutive wins over the Toreros.

Gonzaga vs. San Diego spread: Gonzaga -32.5

Gonzaga vs. San Diego over-under: 153.5 points

What you need to know about Gonzaga

Gonzaga took its game against the Saint Mary's Gaels on Thursday by a conclusive 87-65 score. Gonzaga's success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Corey Kispert, who had 20 points, and guard Joel Ayayi, who had 16 points along with six boards.

The Bulldogs lead the nation in scoring, averaging 92.8 points per game and they're one of the most efficient offenses in NCAA history with a 55.4 percent team shooting percentage. Kispert (19.2 ppg), Drew Timme (19.0 ppg), Jalen Suggs (13.9 ppg) and Ajayi (11.5 ppg) are all averaging in double-figures in scoring and are all capable of taking over at various stages of the game offensively.

What you need to know about San Diego

Meanwhile, San Diego didn't have too much trouble with the Santa Clara Broncos on the road on Thursday as they won 71-60. San Diego relied on the efforts of guard Joey Calcaterra, who had 23 points, and center Vladimir Pinchuk, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and ten rebounds. Calcaterra leads the team in scoring (14.1 ppg) and Gonzaga will have to shadow him constantly on the perimeter because he's a 40.6 percent 3-point shooter.

Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bulldogs enter the contest with 92.8 points per game on average, which is the best in college basketball. The Toreros, meanwhile, have only been able to knock down 40.9 percent of their shots, which is the 40th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.

