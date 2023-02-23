The No. 12 Gonzaga Bulldogs will try to stay alive in the hunt for at least a share of the West Coast Conference title when they face the San Diego Toreros on Thursday night. Gonzaga has won four straight games since losing to Saint Mary's in overtime earlier this month. San Diego has lost five of its last six games, but it took Saint Mary's down to the wire in its most recent outing.

Tipoff is set for 11 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are favored by 23 points in the latest Gonzaga vs. San Diego odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 164. Before entering any San Diego vs. Gonzaga picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Gonzaga vs. San Diego. Here are several college basketball odds for Gonzaga vs. San Diego:

Gonzaga vs. San Diego spread: Gonzaga -23

Gonzaga vs. San Diego over/under: 164 points

Gonzaga vs. San Diego money line: Gonzaga -10000, San Diego +2000

Why Gonzaga can cover

Gonzaga has put together some impressive showings since losing to Saint Mary's in overtime earlier this month, bouncing back with a four-game winning streak. The Bulldogs avenged a loss to LMU with a 108-65 win in the rematch last Thursday, despite being just 8-point favorites in that game. They added a 97-88 road win at Pepperdine on Saturday, keeping themselves in the mix for at least a share of the WCC title.

Junior guard Julian Strawther is averaging 27.3 points over his past three games, recording back-to-back 28-point outings. He has knocked down 13 of 24 3-point attempts during that stretch, raising his season scoring average to 15.5 points. Veteran big man Drew Timme scored 34 points on 15 of 20 shooting against Pepperdine, marking his fourth 30-point game of the season and upping his average to 21.3 points.

Why San Diego can cover

Gonzaga has a huge rematch with Saint Mary's looming this weekend, making Thursday night's game a potential lookahead spot. The Bulldogs struggled defensively against Pepperdine on Saturday, which ultimately cost them the opportunity to cover the 16-point spread. San Diego comes into this matchup with a rest advantage, as its last outing came in a 62-59 loss to Saint Mary's last Thursday.

The Toreros trailed by 23 points with less than 12 minutes remaining before closing the game on a 24-4 run to easily cover the 13.5-point spread. Nic Lynch scored a season-high 17 points, while Neel Beniwal had a career-high 11 points. Marcellus Earlington, who poured in 30 points in a win over LMU earlier this month, leads San Diego with 17.6 points per game.

The model has simulated Gonzaga vs. San Diego 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations.

So who wins San Diego vs. Gonzaga? And which side of the spread is hitting almost 60% of the time?