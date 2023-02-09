Who's Playing
San Francisco @ Gonzaga
Current Records: San Francisco 15-11; Gonzaga 19-5
What to Know
The #16 Gonzaga Bulldogs and the San Francisco Dons are set to square off in a West Coast matchup at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 9 at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs will be hoping to build upon the 77-75 win they picked up against San Francisco when they previously played in January.
Gonzaga came up short against the Saint Mary's Gaels this past Saturday, falling 78-70. Guard Julian Strawther had a rough night: he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 4-for-11, 10-point finish.
Meanwhile, the contest between the Dons and the Santa Clara Broncos this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with San Francisco falling 83-70 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Khalil Shabazz did his best for San Francisco, finishing with 31 points (a whopping 44% of their total) along with eight rebounds.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. If San Francisco want to win on Thursday, they will need to focus on stopping the Bulldogs' guard Malachi Smith, who had 13 points in addition to five boards, and forward Drew Timme, who had 23 points along with five boards. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Gonzaga have won all of the games they've played against San Francisco in the last nine years.
- Jan 05, 2023 - Gonzaga 77 vs. San Francisco 75
- Mar 07, 2022 - Gonzaga 81 vs. San Francisco 71
- Feb 24, 2022 - Gonzaga 89 vs. San Francisco 73
- Jan 20, 2022 - Gonzaga 78 vs. San Francisco 62
- Feb 13, 2021 - Gonzaga 100 vs. San Francisco 61
- Jan 02, 2021 - Gonzaga 85 vs. San Francisco 62
- Mar 09, 2020 - Gonzaga 81 vs. San Francisco 77
- Feb 20, 2020 - Gonzaga 71 vs. San Francisco 54
- Feb 01, 2020 - Gonzaga 83 vs. San Francisco 79
- Feb 07, 2019 - Gonzaga 92 vs. San Francisco 62
- Jan 12, 2019 - Gonzaga 96 vs. San Francisco 83
- Mar 05, 2018 - Gonzaga 88 vs. San Francisco 60
- Jan 27, 2018 - Gonzaga 82 vs. San Francisco 73
- Jan 13, 2018 - Gonzaga 75 vs. San Francisco 65
- Feb 16, 2017 - Gonzaga 96 vs. San Francisco 61
- Jan 05, 2017 - Gonzaga 95 vs. San Francisco 80
- Jan 30, 2016 - Gonzaga 86 vs. San Francisco 48
- Jan 02, 2016 - Gonzaga 102 vs. San Francisco 94