Who's Playing

San Francisco @ Gonzaga

Current Records: San Francisco 15-11; Gonzaga 19-5

What to Know

The #16 Gonzaga Bulldogs and the San Francisco Dons are set to square off in a West Coast matchup at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 9 at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs will be hoping to build upon the 77-75 win they picked up against San Francisco when they previously played in January.

Gonzaga came up short against the Saint Mary's Gaels this past Saturday, falling 78-70. Guard Julian Strawther had a rough night: he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 4-for-11, 10-point finish.

Meanwhile, the contest between the Dons and the Santa Clara Broncos this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with San Francisco falling 83-70 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Khalil Shabazz did his best for San Francisco, finishing with 31 points (a whopping 44% of their total) along with eight rebounds.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. If San Francisco want to win on Thursday, they will need to focus on stopping the Bulldogs' guard Malachi Smith, who had 13 points in addition to five boards, and forward Drew Timme, who had 23 points along with five boards. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Gonzaga have won all of the games they've played against San Francisco in the last nine years.