Who's Playing

San Francisco @ Gonzaga

Regular Season Records: San Francisco 20-13; Gonzaga 26-5

What to Know

The #10 Gonzaga Bulldogs are 19-0 against the San Francisco Dons since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. Gonzaga and San Francisco are set to clash at 11:30 p.m. ET March 6 at Orleans Arena in the fourth round of the West Coast Conference Tourney. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Bulldogs and San Francisco will really light up the scoreboard.

Gonzaga took their contest at home last week with ease, bagging a 104-65 victory over the Chicago State Cougars. Gonzaga can attribute much of their success to forward Anton Watson, who had ten points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, the Dons earned some more postseason success in their game on Sunday. They snuck past the Santa Clara Broncos with a 93-87 win.

The Bulldogs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 14.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Check back on MaxPreps.com to see if San Francisco can pick off Gonzaga as they join postseason play.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 11:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 11:30 p.m. ET Where: Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Dons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Gonzaga have won all of the games they've played against San Francisco in the last nine years.