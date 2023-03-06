Who's Playing
San Francisco @ Gonzaga
Regular Season Records: San Francisco 20-13; Gonzaga 26-5
What to Know
The #10 Gonzaga Bulldogs are 19-0 against the San Francisco Dons since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. Gonzaga and San Francisco are set to clash at 11:30 p.m. ET March 6 at Orleans Arena in the fourth round of the West Coast Conference Tourney. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Bulldogs and San Francisco will really light up the scoreboard.
Gonzaga took their contest at home last week with ease, bagging a 104-65 victory over the Chicago State Cougars. Gonzaga can attribute much of their success to forward Anton Watson, who had ten points and seven assists.
Meanwhile, the Dons earned some more postseason success in their game on Sunday. They snuck past the Santa Clara Broncos with a 93-87 win.
The Bulldogs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 14.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Check back on MaxPreps.com to see if San Francisco can pick off Gonzaga as they join postseason play.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 11:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Dons, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 12.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Gonzaga have won all of the games they've played against San Francisco in the last nine years.
- Feb 09, 2023 - Gonzaga 99 vs. San Francisco 81
- Jan 05, 2023 - Gonzaga 77 vs. San Francisco 75
- Mar 07, 2022 - Gonzaga 81 vs. San Francisco 71
- Feb 24, 2022 - Gonzaga 89 vs. San Francisco 73
- Jan 20, 2022 - Gonzaga 78 vs. San Francisco 62
- Feb 13, 2021 - Gonzaga 100 vs. San Francisco 61
- Jan 02, 2021 - Gonzaga 85 vs. San Francisco 62
- Mar 09, 2020 - Gonzaga 81 vs. San Francisco 77
- Feb 20, 2020 - Gonzaga 71 vs. San Francisco 54
- Feb 01, 2020 - Gonzaga 83 vs. San Francisco 79
- Feb 07, 2019 - Gonzaga 92 vs. San Francisco 62
- Jan 12, 2019 - Gonzaga 96 vs. San Francisco 83
- Mar 05, 2018 - Gonzaga 88 vs. San Francisco 60
- Jan 27, 2018 - Gonzaga 82 vs. San Francisco 73
- Jan 13, 2018 - Gonzaga 75 vs. San Francisco 65
- Feb 16, 2017 - Gonzaga 96 vs. San Francisco 61
- Jan 05, 2017 - Gonzaga 95 vs. San Francisco 80
- Jan 30, 2016 - Gonzaga 86 vs. San Francisco 48
- Jan 02, 2016 - Gonzaga 102 vs. San Francisco 94