Gonzaga vs. San Francisco live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

San Francisco @ Gonzaga

Current Records: San Francisco 17-10; Gonzaga 26-1

What to Know

After two games on the road, the #2 Gonzaga Bulldogs are heading back home. Zags and the San Francisco Dons will face off in a West Coast battle at 11 p.m. ET Thursday at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs are looking to extend their current 18-game winning streak.

Zags didn't have too much trouble with the Pepperdine Waves on the road on Saturday as they won 89-77. It was another big night for Zags' forward Filip Petrusev, who posted a double-double on 27 points and 12 boards.

Meanwhile, San Francisco was able to grind out a solid win over the Santa Clara Broncos last Thursday, winning 70-61. San Francisco got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jamaree Bouyea (17), center Jimbo Lull (16), guard Charles Minlend (11), and forward Dzmitry Ryuny (10).

Zags is now 26-1 while San Francisco sits at 17-10. Zags is 24-1 after wins this year, San Francisco 11-5.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday at 11 p.m. ET Where: McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 18-point favorite against the Dons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 18-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 156

Series History

Gonzaga have won all of the games they've played against San Francisco in the last six years.