Gonzaga vs. San Francisco live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Gonzaga vs. San Francisco basketball game
Who's Playing
San Francisco @ Gonzaga
Current Records: San Francisco 17-10; Gonzaga 26-1
What to Know
After two games on the road, the #2 Gonzaga Bulldogs are heading back home. Zags and the San Francisco Dons will face off in a West Coast battle at 11 p.m. ET Thursday at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs are looking to extend their current 18-game winning streak.
Zags didn't have too much trouble with the Pepperdine Waves on the road on Saturday as they won 89-77. It was another big night for Zags' forward Filip Petrusev, who posted a double-double on 27 points and 12 boards.
Meanwhile, San Francisco was able to grind out a solid win over the Santa Clara Broncos last Thursday, winning 70-61. San Francisco got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jamaree Bouyea (17), center Jimbo Lull (16), guard Charles Minlend (11), and forward Dzmitry Ryuny (10).
Zags is now 26-1 while San Francisco sits at 17-10. Zags is 24-1 after wins this year, San Francisco 11-5.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 18-point favorite against the Dons, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 18-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 156
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Gonzaga have won all of the games they've played against San Francisco in the last six years.
- Feb 01, 2020 - Gonzaga 83 vs. San Francisco 79
- Feb 07, 2019 - Gonzaga 92 vs. San Francisco 62
- Jan 12, 2019 - Gonzaga 96 vs. San Francisco 83
- Mar 05, 2018 - Gonzaga 88 vs. San Francisco 60
- Jan 27, 2018 - Gonzaga 82 vs. San Francisco 73
- Jan 13, 2018 - Gonzaga 75 vs. San Francisco 65
- Feb 16, 2017 - Gonzaga 96 vs. San Francisco 61
- Jan 05, 2017 - Gonzaga 95 vs. San Francisco 80
- Jan 30, 2016 - Gonzaga 86 vs. San Francisco 48
- Jan 02, 2016 - Gonzaga 102 vs. San Francisco 94
