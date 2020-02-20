Gonzaga vs. San Francisco odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 20 predictions by model on 54-30 run

No. 2 Gonzaga will try to clinch at least a share of the West Coast Conference when the Bulldogs host the San Francisco Dons on Thursday night. The Bulldogs (25-1) have won 17 straight games and have the nation's top scoring offense, averaging 88.6 points per game. They last played Saturday, cruising to an 89-77 victory against Pepperdine. The Dons (17-10) broke a three-game losing streak by beating Santa Clara 70-61 last Thursday, and they have struggled to find consistency in conference play.

Tip-off is set for 11 p.m. ET at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash. The Bulldogs are 17-point favorites in the latest Gonzaga vs. San Francisco odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 155.5. Before considering any San Francisco vs. Gonzaga picks or college basketball predictions, make sure you see what the proven SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 16 of the 2019-20 season on a 54-30 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Gonzaga vs. San Francisco. You can visit SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for San Francisco vs. Gonzaga:

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco spread: Bulldogs -17

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco over-under: 155.5

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco money line: Bulldogs -2684, Dons +1179

ZAGA: F Filip Petrusev is averaging 22.5 points over the last six games.

SF: C Jimbo Lull is scoring 14.8 points per game over the past five.

Why Gonzaga can cover

The home team is 5-2 against the spread in the last seven meetings, and Gonzaga can outscore anyone, with seven players averaging double figures in points. Petrusev scores 17.6, and the 6-foot-11 Serbian grabs eight rebounds and blocks almost a shot a game. The status of fellow forward Killian Tillie (ankle), who scores 13 points and pulls down 4.8 rebounds, is unclear for Thursday's game.

The Bulldogs, who are 4-1 against the spread with the rest disadvantage, also can score from the outside, ranking fifth in the nation at 39.4 percent from 3-point range. Junior Corey Kispert is the marksman, knocking down 45.7 percent of his 149 attempts, and is the team's second-leading scorer at 14 per game. Guards Admon Gilder, Joel Ayayi and Ryan Woolridge combine for 31 points and just under 10 of the team's 17.3 assists per game.

Why San Francisco can cover

Even so, the Bulldogs aren't a lock to cover the Gonzaga vs. San Francisco spread. San Francisco is 6-4 against the spread on the road, and the Dons more than held their own in the matchup earlier this month, a game where the Bulldogs had to rally in the second half for an 83-79 victory. Senior guard Jordan Ratinho scored 14 in the game, and Charles Minlend added 12. Minlend is the team's top scorer at 14.3 per game, and he chips in 4.8 rebounds.

The Dons are 5-4 against the spread this season with four or more days off, and they ended a three-game skid last week that started with the loss to the Bulldogs three weeks ago. San Francisco has a strong corps of guards, led by junior Jamaree Bouyea, who is second at 13.1 points and gets a team-high 3.6 assists. Sophomore Khalil Shabazz scores 10.3 and hits 37.5 percent from long range, while 7-foot center Jimbo Lull averages 12 points and 7.2 boards.

How to make Gonzaga vs. San Francisco picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with simulations predicting Bouyea and Petrusev to score more than three points below their averages. The model also has generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations.

So who wins San Francisco vs. Gonzaga? And which side of the spread is hitting well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Gonzaga vs. San Francisco spread to jump on Thursday, all from the advanced model on a 54-30 run on its top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.