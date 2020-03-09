Gonzaga vs. San Francisco odds, line: 2020 WCC Tournament picks, predictions by model on 72-48 run

The top-seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs seek their 23rd consecutive trip to the final of the West Coast Conference Tournament when they take on the fifth-seeded San Francisco Dons in a semifinal contest on Monday. Tip-off from Orleans Arena in Las Vegas is set for 9 p.m. ET. Gonzaga (29-2, 15-1 WCC) received a bye to the semifinals by earning the first seed for the 19th time since the tournament began in 1987.

San Francisco (22-11, 9-7) is looking to reach the tournament final for the first time since 1998, when it posted an 80-67 victory over Gonzaga for its lone WCC postseason title. The Dons are riding a five-game winning streak after trouncing No. 8 seed Loyola Marymount in their tournament opener and fourth-seeded Pacific in the third round on Saturday. The Bulldogs are 13-point favorites in the latest Gonzaga vs. San Francisco odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 151.5. Before making any San Francisco vs. Gonzaga picks, check out the 2020 WCC Tournament predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco spread: Bulldogs -13

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco over-under: 151.5 points

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco money line: Bulldogs -1006, Dons +646

GONZ: F Killian Tillie is five points shy of 1,000 for his career

SF: Dons have lost 18 straight meetings with the Bulldogs

Why Gonzaga can cover

The model knows that the Bulldogs are 24-3 in the WCC Tournament since it moved to Las Vegas, winning all 11 of their openers. Gonzaga also excels in the event when seeded first, winning 37 of its 43 contests.

Filip Petrusev helped the Bulldogs to a nation-best 87.8-point scoring average as he leads the team in both points (17.8) and rebounds (7.8). The sophomore forward has reached double digits in scoring in all but two of his 31 games this season after recording a team-high 27 in its 86-76 triumph over Saint Mary's on Feb. 29.

Why San Francisco can cover

Even so, the Bulldogs aren't a lock to cover the Gonzaga vs. San Francisco spread as the Dons appear to have found their scoring touch. The squad has converted more than half of its shots in each game of the tournament thus far, shooting 51.7 percent against Loyola Marymount and 54 percent versus Pacific.

Junior guard Charles Minlend (21 points) and senior center Jimbo Lull (16) did most of the damage against the Tigers, combining to go 15-for-24 from the field. Minlend tops the Dons at 14.3 points per game while Lull is second in scoring (11.8) and ranks first in rebounding (7.7).

