The Gonzaga Bulldogs (18-7, 9-3 WCC) and San Francisco Dons (20-6, 10-3) will battle for sole possession of second place in the West Coast Conference when they meet on Thursday night. Gonzaga has won four of its last five games, with its lone loss coming to first-place Saint Mary's on Feb. 1. San Francisco is riding a four-game winning streak following a 72-66 win at LMU on Saturday. This is the first meeting of the season between these teams, with the rematch set for March 1 to close the regular season.

Tipoff is set for 11 p.m. ET on Thursday at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga is favored by 14.5 points in the latest Gonzaga vs. San Francisco odds, while the over/under is 153.5 points.

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco spread: Gonzaga -14.5

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco over/under: 153.5 points

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco money line: Gonzaga: -1429, San Francisco: +817

Why Gonzaga can cover

Gonzaga has won four of its last five games, with its lone loss coming on the road in a 62-58 final at Saint Mary's on Feb. 1. The Bulldogs have won those four games by at least 17 points each, with their home wins over Oregon State and LMU coming by a combined 58 points. They notched a 78-61 win at Pacific on Saturday in their latest game.

Sophomore forward Braden Huff scored a team-high 17 points on 7 of 10 shooting off the bench, while senior guard Michael Ajayi added 10 points and nine rebounds as a reserve as well. Senior forward Graham Ike leads Gonzaga with 17.0 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. The Bulldogs are 13-1 in their last 14 home games, and they have won 30 straight games in this head-to-head series.

Why San Francisco can cover

San Francisco is riding a four-game winning streak and has won six of its last seven games. The Dons are coming off a 72-66 win over LMU on Saturday, covering the spread as 3-point road favorites. Senior guard Marcus Williams had 19 points on 6 of 9 shooting, and he knocked down all six of his free-throw attempts.

Sophomore guard Ryan Beasley had 18 points on 4 of 7 shooting, hitting all eight of his attempts from the charity stripe. Senior guard Malik Thomas leads San Francisco with 19.2 points per game, while Williams is the only other player in double figures at 14.4 points per game. The Dons have covered the spread in five of their last seven games, and Gonzaga is just 3-14 against the spread in its last 17 games.

How to make Gonzaga vs. San Francisco picks

