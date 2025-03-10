The final game on Monday's college basketball schedule pits No. 2 seed Gonzaga against No. 3 seed San Francisco in the 2025 West Coast Conference Tournament semifinals. Gonzaga (23-8) earned a bye to the semifinals after beating San Francisco (24-8) in the final game of the regular season. The Dons were able to bounce back from that loss with an 86-75 win over No. 6 seed Washington State in the quarterfinals on Sunday. Gonzaga has won 31 consecutive games against San Francisco dating back to 2012.

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco spread: Gonzaga -14.5

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco over/under: 156.5 points

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco money line: Gonzaga: -1235, San Francisco: +752

Why Gonzaga can cover

Gonzaga won seven of its final eight games during the regular season, with its lone loss coming by single digits against WCC champion Saint Mary's. The Bulldogs bounced back from that loss with a pair of dominant road wins against Santa Clara and San Fransisco, locking up the No. 2 seed with their 95-75 win over the Dons on March 1. Senior forward Ben Gregg scored a team-high 23 points on 8 of 14 shooting, as Gonzaga beat San Francisco for the 31st straight game.

Veteran guard Ryan Nembhard had 15 assists in both of those victories, becoming the first player to record back-to-back games with at least 15 dimes against Division I opponents since Iona's Scott Machado in 2011. Nembhard leads the nation in assists and assists per game while ranking second in assist-to-turnover ratio. The Bulldogs have covered the spread in four of their last five games, and they have completely dominated this series. See which team to pick here.

Why San Francisco can cover

San Francisco was much more competitive in the first meeting between these teams this season, covering the spread as a 15-point road underdog in an 88-77 final on Feb. 13. Senior guard Malik Thomas had 25 points in that matchup, shooting 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Senior guard Marcus Williams was the leading scorer in the rematch, finishing with 28 points on 11 of 15 shooting.

Sophomore guard Ryan Beasley stepped up in the win over Washington State on Sunday, posting a career-high 29 points on 15 shots. Sophomore forward Junjie Wang added a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, while Thomas had 18 points. San Francisco has covered the spread in seven of its last nine games, and it needs a win on Monday to keep its NCAA Tournament hopes alive. See which team to pick here.

