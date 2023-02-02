Who's Playing
Santa Clara @ Gonzaga
Current Records: Santa Clara 16-7; Gonzaga 18-4
What to Know
After two games on the road, the #12 Gonzaga Bulldogs are heading back home. Gonzaga and the Santa Clara Broncos will face off in a West Coast battle at 11 p.m. ET Thursday at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs should still be riding high after a victory, while Santa Clara will be looking to right the ship.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between Gonzaga and the Portland Pilots on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Gonzaga wrapped it up with an 82-67 win on the road. Guard Julian Strawther took over for Gonzaga, finishing with 40 points (a whopping 49% of their total) in addition to six boards.
Meanwhile, the Broncos were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 95-89 to the Pacific Tigers. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Santa Clara was far and away the favorite. Santa Clara's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Brandin Podziemski, who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 38 points and nine rebounds.
This next matchup looks promising for the Bulldogs, who are favored by a full 13.5 points. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
Santa Clara's loss took them down to 16-7 while Gonzaga's win pulled them up to 18-4. In their victory, Gonzaga relied heavily on Strawther, who shot 8-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 40 points and six boards. the Broncos will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $19.95
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 14-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Gonzaga have won all of the games they've played against Santa Clara in the last nine years.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Gonzaga 81 vs. Santa Clara 76
- Feb 19, 2022 - Gonzaga 81 vs. Santa Clara 69
- Jan 15, 2022 - Gonzaga 115 vs. Santa Clara 83
- Feb 25, 2021 - Gonzaga 89 vs. Santa Clara 75
- Jan 30, 2020 - Gonzaga 87 vs. Santa Clara 72
- Jan 16, 2020 - Gonzaga 104 vs. Santa Clara 54
- Jan 24, 2019 - Gonzaga 98 vs. Santa Clara 39
- Jan 05, 2019 - Gonzaga 91 vs. Santa Clara 48
- Jan 20, 2018 - Gonzaga 75 vs. Santa Clara 60
- Dec 30, 2017 - Gonzaga 101 vs. Santa Clara 52
- Mar 06, 2017 - Gonzaga 77 vs. Santa Clara 68
- Feb 04, 2017 - Gonzaga 90 vs. Santa Clara 55
- Jan 19, 2017 - Gonzaga 88 vs. Santa Clara 57
- Jan 28, 2016 - Gonzaga 84 vs. Santa Clara 67
- Dec 31, 2015 - Gonzaga 79 vs. Santa Clara 77