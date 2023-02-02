Who's Playing

Santa Clara @ Gonzaga

Current Records: Santa Clara 16-7; Gonzaga 18-4

What to Know

After two games on the road, the #12 Gonzaga Bulldogs are heading back home. Gonzaga and the Santa Clara Broncos will face off in a West Coast battle at 11 p.m. ET Thursday at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs should still be riding high after a victory, while Santa Clara will be looking to right the ship.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Gonzaga and the Portland Pilots on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Gonzaga wrapped it up with an 82-67 win on the road. Guard Julian Strawther took over for Gonzaga, finishing with 40 points (a whopping 49% of their total) in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, the Broncos were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 95-89 to the Pacific Tigers. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Santa Clara was far and away the favorite. Santa Clara's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Brandin Podziemski, who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 38 points and nine rebounds.

This next matchup looks promising for the Bulldogs, who are favored by a full 13.5 points. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Santa Clara's loss took them down to 16-7 while Gonzaga's win pulled them up to 18-4. In their victory, Gonzaga relied heavily on Strawther, who shot 8-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 40 points and six boards. the Broncos will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday at 11 p.m. ET Where: McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $19.95

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 14-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Gonzaga have won all of the games they've played against Santa Clara in the last nine years.