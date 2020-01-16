Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 16 predictions from proven model

The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs will take on the Santa Clara Broncos at 11 p.m. ET on Thursday at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga is 18-1 overall and 10-0 at home, while Santa Clara is 15-3 overall and 1-3 on the road. Gonzaga has won 10 games in a row and has not lost since Nov. 29. Santa Clara has won seven of its past eight games. The Bulldogs are favored by 19.5 points in the latest Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara odds, while the over-under is set at 153.5. Before entering any Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The Bulldogs made easy work of Loyola Marymount on Saturday in a 87-62 victory. Five players scored in double digits: Filip Petrusev (16), Corey Kispert (15), Ryan Woolridge (13), Admon Gilder (12), and Drew Timme (10, plus 11 rebounds for his first career double-double as a freshman). The Bulldogs had only nine turnovers and held Loyola Marymount to 38.6 percent shooting from the field.

Gonzaga scored 17 of the game's first 23 points. The Bulldogs led by 16 at halftime and were up by 30 late in the second half.

It was the Bulldogs' 31st consecutive regular-season win in West Coast Conference play, tying them for the second-longest streak in conference history. Pepperdine owns the record of 32.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Santa Clara finally found some success away from home in a 67-66 win against Saint Mary's. Santa Clara's Josip Vrankic dropped a double-double on 22 points and 10 boards. He scored the decisive basket with 9.4 seconds left. DJ Mitchell added 16 points and eight rebounds.

Gonzaga enters the game with 87.8 points per game on average, which is the best in college basketball. The Broncos have displayed some offensive firepower of their own, as they come into the contest boasting the 11th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.0

