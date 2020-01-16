Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 16 predictions from proven model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Gonzaga and Santa Clara.
The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs will take on the Santa Clara Broncos at 11 p.m. ET on Thursday at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga is 18-1 overall and 10-0 at home, while Santa Clara is 15-3 overall and 1-3 on the road. Gonzaga has won 10 games in a row and has not lost since Nov. 29. Santa Clara has won seven of its past eight games. The Bulldogs are favored by 19.5 points in the latest Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara odds, while the over-under is set at 153.5. Before entering any Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
The Bulldogs made easy work of Loyola Marymount on Saturday in a 87-62 victory. Five players scored in double digits: Filip Petrusev (16), Corey Kispert (15), Ryan Woolridge (13), Admon Gilder (12), and Drew Timme (10, plus 11 rebounds for his first career double-double as a freshman). The Bulldogs had only nine turnovers and held Loyola Marymount to 38.6 percent shooting from the field.
Gonzaga scored 17 of the game's first 23 points. The Bulldogs led by 16 at halftime and were up by 30 late in the second half.
It was the Bulldogs' 31st consecutive regular-season win in West Coast Conference play, tying them for the second-longest streak in conference history. Pepperdine owns the record of 32.
Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Santa Clara finally found some success away from home in a 67-66 win against Saint Mary's. Santa Clara's Josip Vrankic dropped a double-double on 22 points and 10 boards. He scored the decisive basket with 9.4 seconds left. DJ Mitchell added 16 points and eight rebounds.
Gonzaga enters the game with 87.8 points per game on average, which is the best in college basketball. The Broncos have displayed some offensive firepower of their own, as they come into the contest boasting the 11th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.0
So who wins Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: UK slips to No. 23
The Wildcats have three times as many losses to sub-100 KenPom teams as any other ranked school
-
Memphis vs. Cincinnati odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Memphis vs. Cincinnati game 10,000...
-
Lipscomb vs. NJIT odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Lipscomb vs. NJIT game 10,000 times.
-
Bama hands Auburn first loss of season
An off night for Bruce Pearl's squad led to the first major setback of the season for Auburn
-
Seton Hall upsets Butler on road
Seton Hall's now off to a rollicking 5-0 start in league play, and a clear favorite to win...
-
South Carolina upsets Kentucky at buzzer
The Gamecocks' up-and-down season continued with a huge comeback victory over the Wildcats
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday